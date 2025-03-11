Dolphins finally get Tua Tagovailoa some help, sign 2 offensive linemen

For most of the day on Monday, Chris Grier didn't make much of an impact on his roster. After dinner, it started to heat up with the Zach Wilson signing. Now, he has addressed the offensive line.

The Dolphins entered free agency needing to find two starting guards, and it appears that Grier may have found at least one.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have signed veteran lineman James Daniels. He later reported that they had also signed Larry Borom.

Daniels' contract is a three-year deal worth $24 million. This is a good contract for a veteran with starting experience on a team that has taken pride in their offensive line play. A former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2018, Daniels has spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting every game he has played.

Dolphins focus on the offensive line, but there are still questions moving forward

That brings us to the caveat. Daniels missed all but four games in 2024 and two in 2023. This is why his contract was far more manageable.

Borom is another former Bears lineman who isn't drawing the same accolades as Daniels. He has spent four years with the Bears, who completely retooled the entire inside of their offensive line. Borom started 27 of the 47 games he has appeared in.

While fans are excited about the Daniels signing, Borom doesn't bring the same love or joy. He played mostly at tackle for the Bears but has some experience inside.

The Dolphins should still add more depth and competition in the draft next month.

The moves will create competition at the position, and with a little luck, the Dolphins' line will finally start to show signs of improvement. It's not a great start, but it is definitely a good one, especially with the Daniels move.

