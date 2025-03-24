Dolphins land franchise LT, improve defense in 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins are under an immense amount of pressure as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are likely well aware of the fact that they could get their pink slips if they are unable to turn this team into a playoff squad.

The offensive line is not good enough to consistently protect Tua Tagovailoa against the best defenses in the league. The defense is also a major work in progress, with the safety position and interior defensive line both standing out as positions where a premium pick could be sorely needed.

If the Dolphins end up using the plan of attack laid out in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could replenish their depth chart without cutting off a finger to move up in the order.

Miami Dolphins 3-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Even with Terron Armstead coming back to this team for another playoff push, the combination of both Armstead's age and the general average to below-average status of the Miami offensive line could make Banks the top target for Chris Grier. Immediately, he could gain billing as the eventual successor to Armstead.

A smooth pass protection operator who kept Quinn Ewers upright in the pocket for most of his tenure with the Longhorns, Banks and 2024 second-rounder Patrick Paul could form a new bookend tackle tandem and lock the position down for the rest of the decade.

Round 2, Pick 48: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame

Jevon Holland's departure in free agency will not be replaced immediately due to his emergence as a high-end starter, but Watts could play a big part in turning the secondary round. A former wide receiver recruit, Watts has a high developmental ceiling if he goes to a team willing to work with him.

With 13 interceptions over his last two seasons, Watts is one of the best defensive backs in this class when it comes to causing turnovers. Able to lay out receivers over the middle with a big hit when needed, Watts could play right away as a rookie and take a big chunk out of the

Round 3, Pick 98: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Miami's defensive line might be the biggest weakness on this team, but the Dolphins could take advantage of a draft that has earned some widespread praise for their depth and quality inside. They won't even have to go that far to do so, as they could keep Farmer in Florida after a very impressive junior season.

Farmer's best traits are getting pressure on the interior and exploding off the line of scrimmage. With his run defense getting better with each passing season, a Miami team that subtracted from what was an already thin line last season might need to use a top 100 pick on someone who can eventually be molded into a starter.

