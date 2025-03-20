Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft: Notre Dame S Xavier Watts Scouting Report

Like many teams across the NFL, the Miami Dolphins could be interested in using one of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on a defensive back with the ability to become a high-end starter during his rookie contract. Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts could end up fitting the bill.

A converted wide receiver who has starred since moving over to defense, Watts is an All-American who is emerging as perhaps the best mid-round option for a class of safeties that doesn't have the most amazing depth ever.

Watts may come with some flaws that will scare away a certain subset of teams, but that shouldn't necessarily put a complete wet blanket on his stock. He could evolve into a quality starter eventually.

Notre Dame S Xavier Watts 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Recruiting: 2020 5-star, No. 384 national, No. 65 WR, No. 2 NE

Positives

Ballhawk with 13 interceptions in the last two seasons, showcases phenomenal instincts and ability to read a quarterback.

Smart player who showcases an ability to read quarterbacks quickly and bait them into some bad throws.

Plays with good physicality both in the open field and coverage, willing to hit hard and fight at the catch point.

Still new to the position with a developmental arc pointing up in the right defense.

Watts is an archetypal strong safety who can pick off passes and flex his muscles as a tackler. No player gets 13 interceptions based on luck alone, as Watts has shown the ability to cover ground well and force turnovers at a rate unmatched by many of the top players in this class.

Watts is still learning the position, which could suggest that a coach who is particularly skilled in defensive back play could coach him into an even better player. His physical play suggests that he will be able to make his presence known as a run-stuffer and tackler.

Negatives

Not the best open field tackler at the moment, hits hard but can often get his tackles broken due to poor form.

Doesn't have amazing straight-line speed, makes it very hard to recover if he misdiagnoses a play in run support or coverage.

Limited athlete when it comes to covering ground due to his rigidity in lower body, may limit how much ground he can cover in zone at the next level.

Watts goes for the big hit often, but his form tackling could use a few upgrades brought avout by strong coaches. While he plays zone coverage quite well, he doesn't have speed that will enable to play man coverage against NFL-level athletes.

Should he misdiagnose a play, Watts is not able to recover in time to make a play due to that limited athletic ability. Watts can hang back and make plays in zone, but he may not be too versatile early in his career.

Xavier Watts NFL Player Comparison: Xavier McKinney

It took McKinney five years to finally break out, partially because he was finally placed in a scheme that could maximize his takeaway skills. Watts needs to be drafted by a similar team.

Xavier Watts 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Mid 2nd Round

Watts is an old-school ballhawk, and that brings with it some concerns about his open-field tackling. However, his turnover creation ability is so phenomenal that he worth a Top-50 selection.

More Dolphins News and Analysis