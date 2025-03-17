Dolphins land future All-Pro in 7-round mock draft after first week of free agency

With the chaotic first wave of free agency in the books, the 2025 NFL Draft is ready to take center stage.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is under pressure after a frustrating start to free agency. While teams will still look to supplement their roster, this second week will taper off as they begin planning for the draft.

The Dolphins need to rely heavily on this year's draft class to add depth and, in some cases, starters. They have 10 selections after the NFL bizarrely took back a compensatory pick it had awarded Miami due to a miscalculation.

Miami is well-positioned, and a star could fall to No. 13 overall.

Dolphins select star cornerback in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Round 1 (13): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Dolphins could prioritize cornerback early after missing out on the top free agents. Johnson is the best corner in this year's class. While Miami would pass on other more pressing needs, it can't turn down the chance to land a future All-Pro if he falls to No. 13.

"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers," writes Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. "He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."

Round 2 (48): T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

Zach Sieler is the only legitimate defensive tackle on the roster. The Dolphins have a glaring need at the position and could search for an upgrade in the first round. If they wait until Round 2, T.J. Sanders would be hard to pass up as he fills a massive need.

Sanders made four sacks and seven tackles for loss in his senior year and could compete for a starting job in Miami from Day 1.

Round 3 (98): Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Despite adding Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu in free agency, the Dolphins still need to address the safety position. Malaki Starks and Xavier Watts are possible Round 1 and 2 options, respectively, but Mukuba makes sense if they wait until the third.

Mukuba is arguably a top-five safety in this year's draft, so if they can land him in Round 3, it's a good selection. He intercepted five passes in 2024 and could help fill the void left by Jevon Holland.

Round 4 (116): Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

The need for a defensive tackle can't be overstated. This draft didn't line up well for an offensive lineman, which is also a need. Caldwell was the best player on the board and could become a rotational player immediately. Caldwell and Sanders can compete for the rotation, but both should be involved.

Round 4 (135): Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati

Kandra fills the need, but he will be a project early for Butch Barry. He has the tools to be good at the next level and could challenge Liam Eichenberg immediately for playing time. Kandra may need time to develop, but he would add much-needed quality to Miami's offensive line depth.

Round 5 (150): Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Dolphins must create more competition for the backup quarterback job, which requires drafting someone on Day 3. When you turn to Zach Wilson and offer him upwards of $10 million, you have to ask yourself where you failed as an organization. Then again, it took them more than two decades to find a starter, so expecting them to find a decent backup in the draft is asking a lot.

Round 5 (155): Connor Colby, G, Iowa

Colby could be the steal of this year's draft. He, too, has to work to get better and develop, but there is a lot to like about his potential. Colby is primarily a left guard but can play across the line, including tackle. He is a physical lineman who can move defenders out of their gaps.

Round 7 (224): Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

There is no way the Dolphins can consider their safety unit to be anything other than a work in progress. Drafting Mukuba will help, but both of the Dolphins' free-agent additions signed one-year deals. Miami needs a long-term plan. Moore would provide immediate depth and have time to develop.

Round 7 (231): Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida

Johnson is a tough runner inside, and while he lacks the pure speed Mike McDaniel loves, he makes up for it with his more physical play. History tells us the Dolphins will add a running back in the draft, and the Alexander Mattison signing shouldn't change that.

Round 7 (253): Gaethan Bernadel, LB, Stanford

The Dolphins should consider adding a linebacker way before Round 7. They need the help, but Grier's history of drafting linebackers isn't great, outside of Andrew Van Ginkel and a serviceable Jerome Baker.

