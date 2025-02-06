History tells us when the Dolphins will draft a running back in 2025

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs to fill, but one area that may not need to be touched is running back.

The Dolphins have their starting running back in 2025 and for the foreseeable future in De'Von Achane. They have another up-and-coming runner in Jaylen Wright and could also keep both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. While the salary cap could dictate the futures of Mostert and Wilson, the Dolphins' needs at the position if both were to leave could easily be solved in free agency, where many running backs can be had for league minimum salaries.

Then, of course, there is the draft. Many fans believe Miami shouldn't draft a running back, but with 10 picks, the chances are pretty darn good the team will dip into that pool again this year.

Since taking over as the team's general manager, Chris Grier has drafted a running back in every draft but two.

Year Round Player 2024 4 Jaylen Wright 2023 3 De'Von Achane 2021 7 Gerrid Doaks 2020 7 Malcolm Perry 2019 7 Myles Gaskin 2018 4 Kalen Ballage 2016 3 Kenyan Drake

Dolphins will likely add another running back on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

History tells us the Dolphins will again draft a running back at some point this year. The question is when and who might the Dolphins be keeping an eye on?

It would be shocking if the Dolphins used their first-round pick — at No. 13 overall — on a running back, even if Ashton Jeanty were to drop that far. There are too many other more pressing needs that have to be filled.

They should also avoid the position in the second round. Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton are the two likely to be taken in the second round.

Cam Skattebo is another running back being watched closely around the league. Some draft sites have him going as high as the second round, while others view him as going in the mid-rounds, as late as the fifth.

The middle rounds seem to be where Grier begins to start looking at the value left at the position, and with two picks in the fourth round, the Dolphins could look to fill the position with guys like TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, U of M running back Damien Martinez, or Trever Etienne of Georgia.

Miami will not have a sixth-round pick this year, so if they are going to draft a running back, it would make sense for them to take one in the fifth, but more likely the seventh, where they have three selections to use. Florida's Montrell Johnson is a player who might show up on their Day 3 draft board.

It's hard to imagine the Dolphins using one of their first four or five selections on a running back, but rest assured, they will at some point in the draft.

More Dolphins News and Analysis