Dolphins continue to rebuild secondary by smartly re-signing backup safety

With free agency in full swing, the Miami Dolphins are filling out their 2025 roster. Bringing back some of their own impending free agents makes sense.

After making several moves late Monday evening, followed by an early Tuesday addition to the secondary with Ifeatu Melifonwu, the Dolphins have turned internally to bring back one of their own free agents, defensive back Elijah Campbell.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Dolphins are re-signing Campbell to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.

Campbell becomes only the second player re-signed since the start of the "legal" tampering period. Miami also re-signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

Getting Campbell back is a good move for the Dolphins. He knows the system, provides valuable depth, and contributes on special teams. In 2024, Campbell took 65 percent of the Dolphins' special teams snaps.

Dolphins need to continue bolstering the secondary after losing Jevon Holland

Re-signing Campbell is a start to getting the secondary filled, but there are still needs. Melifonwu will provide depth to the safety position, but his signing is only a one-year deal. The Dolphins need more long-term pieces in the secondary than just relying on Patrick McMorris.

It's a bit more interesting at cornerback. The Dolphins placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Kader Kohou, which means they can match any offer sheets he signs in free agency. The Dolphins must also replace Kendall Fuller, who they released earlier this offseason.

Miami will have to use draft capital to fill some of these needs, which puts pressure on Chris Grier to identify players who can contribute immediately. The Dolphins are entering a critical season in 2025, with both Grier and Mike McDaniel's jobs presumably on the line. They need to find immediate difference-makers this offseason.

There's work to be done, by re-signing Campbell helps.

