Dolphins waste no time upgrading secondary after losing Jevon Holland

After sitting out most of the first day of free agency, the Miami Dolphins are not wasting any time on Day 2.

Tuesday morning brought news of Jevon Holland's official departure, as he will sign a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $45 million.

The Dolphins wasted no time filling at least one of the two vacancies.

Minutes after the Holland news broke, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Miami has agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions safety/cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Ifeatu Melifonwu signing gives Dolphins added flexibility in the secondary

The deal is a one-year contract, which is no surprise given Chris Grier's love of the one-year deal, for $4 million. It's a good contract that will give the Dolphins a little flexibility. Melifonwu can play cornerback but has primarily lined up at safety over his first four years.

In 2024, Melifonwu only played in three games due to injury. The season before, he was available for all 17 games but only started six. He has struggled to stay healthy in his four-year NFL career, playing in only 37 of 68 games and starting just 14.

The Dolphins currently have two safeties on the roster: Patrick McMorris will return for his second season, and Jordan Colbert, an undrafted rookie in 2024. With Jordan Poyer also likely leaving in free agency, the Dolphins' attention could turn to the draft in April to fill the other spot.

If the Dolphins take the draft route, there are plenty of safeties in the first three rounds that could start for Miami in 2025, even with the addition of Melifonwu.

Overall, this signing was an easy one and Grier, once again, finds a cheap option with potential provided they stay healthy, which is the only concern for Melifonwu.

