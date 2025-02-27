Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen Scouting Report

While teams like the Miami Dolphins may not be able to land a player like consensus top defensive tackle Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could settle for a very interesting consolation prize in former No. 2 overall recruit and Ole Miss standout Walter Nolen a few picks later.

Nolen has been a dogfight with Graham's Michigan teammate Kenneth Grant for the title of second-best defensive tackle in a loaded class for the position. The NFL Combine could be the best place for Nolen to set himself apart from the rest of the pack.

Any team who picks Nolen will likely do so with the thought that he can anchor the defensive line for years to come. After finally putting things together on a stacked Ole Miss defensive line that should see three other Rebels players drafted in April, the best version of Nolen is finally starting to make himself known.

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Recruiting: 2022 5-star, No. 2 national, No. 1 DT, No. 1 TN, Texas A&M transfer

Positives

High-end athlete who should immediately stand out at the NFL level, plays with tremendous explosion and overall movement ability.

Tremendous strength and run defense for a smaller tackle, able to shut down gaps quickly and make tackles in space.

Bullrush is exceptional, able to consistently win with raw power against bigger interior linemen.

Capable of making plays through double-teams, one of the best block shedders in this class.

Nolen may not look like a Greek God when compared to other tackles in his class, but he may be one of the strongest pound-for-pound players in this class. The combination of his tremendous strength and quick burst off the line make him a nightmare to block one-on-one.

Nolen is best served in a 4i or 3-tech role that will allow his natural athletic gifts to shine. One of the best run-stuffers in this class, Nolden should have no trouble getting on the field during early downs.

Negatives

Shorter arms and barely over 300 pounds, lack of great size could show up in against NFL-caliber athletes.

Still learning how to be an elite pass rusher, can play fairly rigid at times and has a bit of an underdeveloped pass rush toolbox.

Only one year of truly elite production, Texas A&M tape not as impressive as lone Ole Miss season.

Nolen pales in comparison to Grant from a physical perspective, as there will be some questions about how well his run defense skills will translate to the pros when he can't rely solely on his athletic gifts.

Nolen did record 6.5 sacks last season, but there's reason to believe he may need to add one or two more consistent pass rush moves to his repertoire before he is above average in this area. Nolen should be capable of checking that box, however.

Walter Nolen NFL Player Comparison: Nnamdi Madubuike

Madubuike took a while to get going in the pros, but he finally became a Pro Bowler and All-Pro when it all clicked as a pass rusher. Nolen could follow a similar career path, even if his rookie year is a bit up-and-down.

Walter Nolen 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 1st Round

Nolen has all the signs of a high-end defensive tackle who will instantly become a terror on the interior, provided he smooths out his technical issues and keeps adding to his pass rush toolbox. Given his tremendous athleticism, the floor is high enough for Nolen to be picked in the first 20 selections.

More Dolphins News and Analysis