Tua Tagovailoa's dreams come true in Dolphins 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

The NFL Combine begins this week, and with its arrival, the NFL Draft season officially kicks off. For the Miami Dolphins, it's a chance to finally fix this roster.

Miami will enter the 2025 draft with 10 draft picks, giving the team room to move around, and more importantly, fill much-needed holes on the roster. The Dolphins need to do more than just address holes; they need players who can actually start immediately in the first two or three rounds. Then, they need players to compete in the mid-rounds, something only running backs seem to do these days.

Clearly, there are priorities, but general manager Chris Grier has to avoid drafting a position strictly because of need and weigh what is likely on the board a round back if a player drops who can make an impact early.

There should be opportunities this year for Grier to trade back, but if his job is in question beyond this season, don't expect him to give up draft position for future selections he may not be around to make. Because of that, there will not be trades in this mock.

Miami Dolphins 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft before the Scouting Combine

Round 1 (13): Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

We have been back and forth with this pick since the season ended. Booker is the best pure guard in this draft, and it may not be close. His stock continues to climb, but the real question is whether Grier will pull himself away from his standard practices to draft a player who can make an immediate impact on his roster. A day-one starter, Booker has the physical toughness and mental ability to control the line immediately.

Round 2 (48): Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Nolen doesn't have the surname Grant or Graham, but he is a solid draft prospect who fills the vacancy along the defensive line. The Dolphins need to have stability to go alongside Zach Sieler. We saw what he can do with Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell, and now we need to see what he does with continuity next to him. Nolen has a lot of upside but needs to stay focused.

Round 3 (98): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Forget about who his father is. Taylor is a well-rounded tight end who will learn a lot from Jonnu Smith. He can block and has a route-running style similar to Smith's. He should see considerable work in his rookie season and would give Mike McDaniel another edge weapon in his offense who could exploit defenses too worried about stopping Tyreek Hill.

Round 4 (115) Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Higgins is far more Andrew Van Ginkel than Jordyn Brooks. He simply gets the game, and what he lacks in size and speed, he makes up for with great instincts, vision, and a motor that doesn't stop. Higgins is a physical hitter who can make the textbook open-field tackle consistently, something the Dolphins need from the linebacker unit. His biggest downfall is that he isn't the prototype linebacker teams look for, but neither was AVG or Zach Thomas.

Round 4 (135): Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

There is little the Dolphins would dislike about drafting Reed, who might be the most versatile safety after Malakai Starks and Xavier Watts. Reed can cover deep and is an aggressive tackler who doesn't immediately just dip his shoulder. We are looking at you, Jevon Holland. Reed would be a steal in Round 4 and could be a starter before the season starts.

Round 5 (151): Miles Frazier, G/T, LSU

Miami needs to keep building the line, and Frazier is the type of player who can add versatility and depth to the unit. Capable of playing tackle and guard, Frazier gives Butch Barry another competitor to develop. Frazier needs to work on his footwork and some of the more intricate fundamentals, but he has the core tangibles coaches look for.

Round 5 (156): Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Monangai is a physical runner who also has above-average speed. The Dolphins released Raheem Mostert and likely won't bring Jeff Wilson back. They need a runner who can pick up tough yards and work the goalline. Monangai isn't afraid to take on tacklers and is a good change-of-pace runner to complement De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wrights's style of play without giving up the speed for physicality.

Round 7 (226): Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida

The Dolphins are not going to go through 10 draft picks without taking at least one wide receiver. Badger has potential and is a developmental player, but Miami found success with Malik Washington last year in the sixth round, and it hopes seventh-rounder Tahj Washington will return in 2025 after being out all last season.

Round 7 (233) Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Shough may be the oldest quarterback in this year's draft class at the age of 25, which is when most quarterbacks and players are looking at their second NFL contract. However, Shough has dealt with enough injuries that his college career just kept being pushed down the road.

Many draft experts project him to be as close to NFL-ready as any other QB in this draft, but his age and health will drop him deep into Day 3. If the experts are right, Shough is a guy who can take the reins of an NFL offense if needed. With a big arm and capable of making quick reads, Shough could be a guy the Dolphins can view as a serious contender behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 7 (252) Patrick Jenkins, DT, Tulane

Miami has to keep beefing up the interior, and while it should probably add another offensive lineman, Grier isn't going to draft a third after selecting Booker and Frazier. Jenkins will provide depth but is more likely heading to the practice squad than the 53 as he continues to develop.

