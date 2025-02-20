Notable NFL analyst nails Dolphins first pick in latest 2025 mock draft

There are not a lot of people, fans or in the media, that believe Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier can nail a draft pick. Apparently, one draft expert thinks he will.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah has released his second mock draft of the young offseason, and his choice for Miami at pick No. 13 makes the most sense regardless of where anyone thinks the Dolphins should start building their offensive line.



Jeremiah has Miami taking Alabama standout guard, Tyler Booker, and fans should be thrilled.

Booker is the best pure guard prospect in this draft class and would likely be the same in any draft class, yes, he is that good. A mauler of a lineman, drafting Booker would be the first big step toward overhauling the soft play of Miami's offense and turning it toward becoming a physically imposing unit.

The question fans want to know and will have answered in April is whether or not Grier would actually pull the trigger and select a player that makes the most sense.

More likely, Grier will draft a tackle and then try to convert him to guard for a season or two, but the Dolphins need to stop drafting pegs to put in the wrong holes. Draft a guard and move on.

Booker would be the loud call that the Dolphins are actually trying to change their culture. He is physical at the point of attack, has great footwork, and is equally good at blocking in all facets of the game.

Miami Dolphins need to address offensive line in 2025 NFL Draft and pick No. 13 is not too high for Tyler Booker

What happens when the draft actually kicks off is anyone's guess, obviously. Miami has to be smart with their draft picks and they can ill afford to reach for a player or take a pick that doesn't fill a need.

Some believe Penn State tight end Tyler Warren would make a perfect fit, and that is hard to disagree with if he falls to pick No. 13. But barring that surprise, there is no other position that needs to be addressed more than the interior of their offensive line.

More Dolphins News and Analysis