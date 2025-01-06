Where Dolphins will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and possible candidates

Now that the Miami Dolphins have been eliminated, the question is, where will they select next April when the NFL Draft takes place?

The Dolphins couldn't beat the New York Jets, but it wouldn't have mattered considering the Denver Broncos handled the starter-less Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. With the loss, the Dolphins will now finish under .500 for the first time in the Mike McDaniel era, but what was more glaring was the fact the team didn't look prepared to play.

Entering the offseason, the Dolphins will need to fix a broken roster with plenty of holes. They will do so through free agency and the draft. The problem with free agency is they won't have a lot of money to spend, making the draft a must-hit situation.

Now that the season is over, the Dolphins know where they will pick. Miami now holds the 13th selection.

The Dolphins will have a full boat of draft picks, minus their own third, which they traded last year to move up for Jaylen Wright. They are expected to have two third-round compensatory picks, though.

Dolphins will pick 13th in the 2025 NFL Draft

Pick Team Record 1 Titans 3-14 2 Browns 3-14 3 Giants 3-14 4 Patriots 4-13 5 Jaguars 4-13 6 Raiders 4-13 7 Jets 5-12 8 Panthers 5-12 9 Saints 5-12 10 Bears 5-12 11 49ers 6-11 12 Cowboys 7-10 13 Dolphins 8-9 14 Colts 8-9 15 Falcons 8-9

Miami will have holes at linebacker, edge-rusher, potentially both safety spots, interior offensive line, backup quarterback, and more depth at wide receiver.

Miami is likely going to need two safeties this offseason, making the position a top priority in the draft. The Dolphins could be in the perfect range to land Georgia's Malaki Starks in Round 1 or another top safety prospect.

Another name to watch is Starks' teammate, Georgia's Jalon Walker, who has experience at inside linebacker and edge-rusher. He could be a game-changing addition to Miami's defense. If they want to land a defensive lineman, potential targets include Mississippi's Walter Nolen or Michigan's Mason Graham.

Dolphins fans will be watching closely to see what Chris Grier does with the offensive line. Miami's line has been a problem for the last several years. The backup quarterback is also a big problem. Again, not having money to spend is an issue, and Grier will need to shed contracts to get a workable cap number.

