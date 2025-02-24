5 can't miss prospects the Dolphins could pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will never be without players that bust out of the league. The first round is full of hype and, for many teams, eventual disappointment. Hitting on a player isn't a science, and the Miami Dolphins have made their share of mistakes.

The Dolphins will be selecting in the No. 13 position this year, barring a trade up or down. They will enter the draft with 10 draft picks and needs at safety, interior offensive line, defensive line, corner, WR, backup quarterback, and corner. Did we say every position? We meant every position needs a little help, some more than others.

Chris Grier will once again be calling the shots for the Dolphins, and while we have heard him say the offensive line needs to be fixed, we also know that he could need two safeties if both Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer leave in free agency. While the Dolphins can't fix everything wrong with the team in round one, they can absolutely make a home run selection.

The consensus top 12 currently looks like this, give or take a player or two that may fall, after all the draft is full of unexpected surprises.

Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Will Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan, Mykel Williams, Kelvin Banks Jr., James Pearce Jr., and Ashton Jeanty. So what will that leave the Dolphins?

5 can't miss prospects the Miami Dolphins could select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Malaki Starks - S (Georgia)

Malaki Starks is the top safety in this year's class and is a real possibility for the Dolphins in round one. Many believe he will be an All-Pro in his career and some see him as a Minkah Fitzpatrick-type. Miami needs safety help.

Kenneth Grant - DL (Michigan)

Kenneth Grant doesn't get the same recognition as his defensive line teammate, Mason Graham. While his Michigan teammate will likely go well before he does, Grant would fill a big hole for the Dolphins.

Josh Simmons - OL (Ohio State)

Josh Simmons is far more tackle than guard, but he has a lot of talent, and the Dolphins could look to use him inside to start his NFL career much in the same way they did with Laremy Tunsil. If the Dolphins opt to go for an early lineman, Simmons or perhaps Kelvin Banks could be on Miami's board.

Tyler Booker - OG (Alabama)

Tyler Booker climbed a lot of the rankings with a solid 2024 season. He is a mauler interior lineman who plays more physically and with attitude than anyone on the Dolphins roster right now. Miami needs players that play mean and that is Booker. Pick No. 13 may be too high but if the Dolphins fall in love with him, they may not want to risk trading down.

Jalon Walker - EDGE (Georgia)

Jalon Walker might have the right first name, and the Dolphins may not need another edge rusher like they did last year, but Walker is an incredible athlete they may not be able to ignore. The Dolphins will be uncertain about Jaelan Phillips's situation, and Bradley Chubb missed the entire 2024 season recovering from his ACL injury. Walker and Robinson would make for a deadly edge-to-edge duo.

More Dolphins News and Analysis