Ian Rapoport just made Dolphins fans sweat with Mike McDaniel update

The Miami Dolphins reportedly don't plan to make any imminent changes to the coaching staff or to the front office, but most believe that it's only a matter of time before they are forced into a decision.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes change is inevitable, but, like many others who share this view, the "when" of it all escapes him.

"I can pretty confidently say change is coming to the Miami Dolphins organization. It's just a matter of how and when," said Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport believes change is coming for the Dolphins, but the wait goes on

If change does come, it doesn't sound like Dolphins fans are going to get their wish of seeing that happen any time soon. Stephen Ross is still willing to give Mike McDaniel a chance, and Chris Grier is practically untouchable at this point.

The Dolphins may not be making changes, but honestly, what can they actually do?

Firing McDaniel turns the team over to Darrell Bevell, who previously served as the Detroit Lions' interim head coach. They can't turn it over to Anthony Weaver, given that his defense is a massive part of the Dolphins' failures, as much, if not more, than McDaniel's offense.

Tua Tagovailoa is still under contract for several more years, but the Dolphins have an out after the 2026 season. It's unlikely they find a trade partner for him this year or in the offseason, but stranger things have happened.

Miami is stuck on a merry-go-round that won't stop. Grier set the roster up to fail, and that, too, is something that Ross is keeping in mind. It was reported in the offseason that Ross wanted to get a better cap situation this year, and if that is accurate, Grier gave it to him by not investing in costly talent.

The Dolphins made a few moves in free agency to fix the roster and banked on a rookie class to step up. That hasn't worked out either. Given the offseason moves Miami made, it's clear that Ross isn't ready to throw in the towel on McDaniel just yet.