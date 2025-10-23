Mike McDaniel’s job might be safe for a reason Dolphins fans will hate

How bad do the Miami Dolphins have to be before Stephen Ross pulls the plug on head coach Mike McDaniel? Apparently, worse than a 1-6 record. While things could change in the coming weeks, for now, McDaniel appears to be safe.

Fans were upset that he wasn't fired after the implosion against the Cleveland Browns. It's one thing to be blown out by the Indianapolis Colts and then find out they are actually not a bad team, but it is entirely different to lose to another one-win franchise.



Now, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio is suggesting there is another reason that McDaniel hasn't been fired. He believes McDaniel gives the Dolphins the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Is Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hoping a lost season becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the draft? pic.twitter.com/DR9Gl1uzxf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 21, 2025

Mike Florio thinks Stephen Ross is keeping Mike McDaniel so the Miami Dolphins can tank

This isn't the first time we have heard someone say that Ross wanted the Dolphins to tank. In 2019, Miami was supposed to throw it all away for the top pick in 2020, Joe Burrow. Then, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores would have nothing to do with it. Had he kept Josh Rosen in at quarterback, maybe they would have.

It's hard to imagine an owner sticking with a head coach simply because he believes he is inept at his job. The reality is far sadder. Ross, like McDaniel, wants to see if he can turn this all around and make something respectable of the season.

Empty seats at Hard Rock Stadium will send a much different message. Despite tickets already being sold, a large amount of money comes from concession sales. If fans are not in the stadium, those sales drop.

For now, fans can take comfort in maybe realizing that while Florio is probably not correct in his assertion of McDaniel's status, the truth can still be the same outcome. Miami's current head coach is just not getting this team prepared enough week-to-week.