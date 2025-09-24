The desperate move Mike McDaniel must make to save his Dolphins job

Mike McDaniel told the media this past offseason that he had no desire to give up calling plays for the Miami Dolphins. It may be what eventually sends him to the unemployment line.

McDaniel's play-calling has been a problem since he arrived, with problems truly starting last season. Still, one head coach in the NFL has already figured out that relinquishing that responsibility might be what is best for the team, something McDaniel has yet to discover on his own, but could save his job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan will be turning over the play-calling duties to quarterback coach Bo Hardegree. Miami fans are jealous.

Mike McDaniel needs to make one last-ditch move to save his job

McDaniel has openly admitted that he loves calling the offensive plays. Last year, he was asked about handing over that responsibility and said that when another coach could do it better than he could, he would. Apparently, that coach isn't employed by the Dolphins.

The system that McDaniel runs is complicated, but it isn't something another coach couldn't handle. Head coaching isn't easy by any means, and calling plays while also managing the game can be disruptive and distracting.

It has become clear that McDaniel doesn't handle game management and play-calling well, at least not simultaneously. If he wants to keep his job, giving up that responsibility might allow him to make better decisions in the game without overthinking every play he calls.

McDaniel may love this aspect of his job, but he can't do it well enough to warrant the responsibility. He is often late with his calls to the field, leading to delay penalties or wasting time-outs. Another coach may have a better grasp of getting the calls in on time while McDaniel manages the game.

There is no trust in the other offensive coaches, and that is a shame. Stephen Ross, nor Chris Grier, will give him the ultimatum to relinquish those duties, and McDaniel is too stubborn to give them up himself. It's the offense that is hurting because of it.

It's not the first time this has been discussed on social media. In January, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told the New York media that to be the best game manager, he had to trust his coordinators and would not call plays. McDaniel hasn't learned that.

