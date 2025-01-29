Dolphins' Mike McDaniel must learn a harsh lesson from new Jets coach

The Miami Dolphins should take a page from the New York Jets's book, and Mike McDaniel should be listening intently. He could learn a thing from his new AFC East coaching rival.

Aaron Glenn was named the Jets' new head coach last week. While he is saying all the right things to get the fanbase to believe they can actually finish .500, Glenn is saying one thing that already has Dolphins fans a little envious.

Speaking with the media, Glenn said that he will try to be the "best head coach you can find, and in order for me to do that, I need to manage the game."

What does he mean? Well, Glenn intends to just be the head coach and let his coordinators call their game. In other words, he isn't going to call the defense.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel needs to learn from Jets and give up play-calling duties

McDaniel said he plans to continue calling the offense, but so far, it hasn't gotten him anywhere. He is slow to adjust his game plan when it isn't working, tends to stay with the passing game too long, and abandons the run when it is working. McDaniel calls games like "Jimmy-the-top-200-ranked Madden expert."

Giving up play-calling would allow McDaniel to oversee the entire team and lead rather than getting too focused on the offensive game plan.

If McDaniel wants to remain a head coach, he needs to act like a head coach. Let his staff do their jobs, manage the game, and let it play out in front of him. McDaniel has said he would give up play-calling duties if there were another coach he thought could do better. If that is the case, you need better coaches.

The Dolphins and McDaniel will enter a critical fourth season with him leading the team, and his job should be on the line.

More Dolphins News and Analysis