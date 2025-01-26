Jets newest inexperienced hire shouldn't worry Dolphins in 2025

Miami Dolphins fans have been talking a lot about what their division rivals have been doing since the season ended, and it isn't going to change with the recent decision made by the New York Jets to hire Aaron Glenn as the team's newest head coach.

On social media, Dolphins fans are debating their decisions to root for the Buffalo Bills to keep the Kansas City Chiefs out of the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots also hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, who then brought back Josh McDaniels to run his offense, as he did when Bill Belichick was leading the franchise. Now the talk is heading to New York, where the Jets hired Glenn.

Miami fans shouldn't be too concerned about Glenn joining New York. He's another first-time head coach coming from the defensive side of the ball, just like Robert Saleh.

The Jets' biggest issues were on the offensive side in 2024 of the ball and they likely will be next year as well without an offensive-minded coach. Glenn has done his work on both sides, but this might be a little too much for a first-time head coach.

The bigger question that fans should be asking is why did New York hire a new head coach before hiring a new general manager. It might be something to laugh about, but Dolphins fans all know this is also right up the Stephen Ross alley of hiring playbook.

Glenn was good as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator for the last few seasons and he helped them become one of the more physical teams in the NFL. But the job is a lot different when you are overseeing both sides of the ball and special teams.

Miami Dolphins games vs. the New York Jets could be a lot more physical with Aaron Glenn taking over

Saleh was a good defensive coach in New York, but he lost much of the team because they catered far too much to what quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted the last two seasons.

In his first year with the Jets in 2021, the defense was much more physical than they were the last two seasons. Glenn will likely have New York's defense playing tougher.

If the Dolphins are hoping to keep pace in the division, they too have to become more physical on defense and in the trenches. The Bills are already the dominant team in terms of toughness in the AFC East, and Vrabel will add a similar attitude to the Patriots as well.

