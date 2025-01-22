Dolphins fans doing the unthinkable ahead of AFC Championship

Miami Dolphins fans can often be hardcore, and when it comes to the AFC East, they would rather see the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the division implode into little pieces of non-recyclable trash.

Sometimes, Dolphins fans are disgusted when they are forced to root for one of their division rivals because it benefits Miami. There have been many times when Dolphins fans have had to root for the Bills to beat the New England Patriots or the Patriots to beat someone else.



There haven't really been many times where Miami fans have been forced to root for the New York Jets (thank God).

Now, Dolphins fans are finding themselves doing the absolute unthinkable. Many are planning to root for Buffalo in this weekend's AFC Championship. If you could write an OMG-Ghost face emoji, it would go here.

To be fair, no one wants the Bills to win or go to the Super Bowl, they just simply can't stand the Kansas City Chiefs and we all get that. The Chiefs are not just another dynasty that fans are getting tired of. They are being shoved in the faces of NFL fans every single day.

If it isn't the constant Patrick Mahomes favoritism by the referees or the constant State Farm and T-Mobile commercials, it's the Kelce brothers being plastered all over the networks and the podcasts.



It's not hating, and it's just getting tiresome. No one wants to see a drunk Travis Kelce hoist another Lombardi, and absolutely no one, even Kansas City fans, wants to see more close-ups of Taylor Swift after a Chiefs score.

Kansas City is looking to do something New England couldn't accomplish. They are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. It would be historic if they could.



Dolphins fans could argue until time ends that this Chiefs team over the last three seasons has been better than anything the Patriots did with Tom "the referees took care of me too" Brady.

Who are you rooting for in the AFC? — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) January 20, 2025

Miami Dolphins fans want the Buffalo Bills to go to the Super Bowl, but they don't want them to win it

The NFL isn't giving the fans much to cheer about. The Detroit Lions would have been America's team had they gone to the Super Bowl. Thanks, Detroit.



Now, NFL fans are forced to root for the Washington Commanders because outside of Philadelphia, no one wants the Eagles to go to the Super Bowl, so naturally, they will. In Kansas City, it's the same thing. Dolphins fans are desperately trying to numb their senses just thinking they would want the Bills to beat the Chiefs.

What makes all of this harder is watching Buffalo continue to get better despite roster turnover yet Miami continues to spin their wheels chasing them.

We can say that not all Dolphins fans feel this way, and there seem to be many more ready to pounce on a single social media post from Miami fans openly supporting the Bills. The 33 percent that picked Buffalo in that social media poll above are lucky they get to hide behind anonymity.

