Dolphins can't go wrong with these free-agent defensive linemen in 2025

No one expected Calais Campbell to become the unquestioned leader of the Miami Dolphins in 2024 but he did. No one expected Zach Sieler to excel without Christian Wilkins, but he did, too. What will the 2025 class of free-agent defensive linemen have in store for the Dolphins?

Miami will almost certainly lose Campbell when free agency starts. He is likely to go to a Super Bowl-caliber team or retire. The Dolphins will hit free agency needing help at the defensive tackle position.



They will enter free agency with Benito Jones and Matt Dickerson both potentially hitting the market. Miami should be able to get both under contract before then, but they still need someone to pair with Sieler.

Defensive tackle isn't a big problem for the Dolphins. It can be addressed in the draft, perhaps in round one, and free agency has options. Miami could spend high or bargain shop but they need someone to put next to Sieler.

Free-agent defensive linemen the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2025

If the Dolphins want to go big, there are options



- Javon Kinlaw (New York Jets)

- Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles)

- Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers)



The Dolphins would be better served spending money at guard and safety before investing big at defensive tackle. That being said, Miami needs more upfront production that will come from someone other than Sieler.

All three have a lot of upside, are physical at the point of attack, and can impact a game. Add Sieler into the mix and the Dolphins' defensive tackle problems are solved.

Second-tier defensive tackles the Dolphins may not want to pass on



- Jarran Reed (Seattle Seahawks)

- D.J. Jones (Denver Broncos)

- Osa Odighizuwa (Dallas Cowboys)



There is a feeling among fans the Dolphins could look for an aging veteran, like they did with Campbell, to supplement the defensive tackle position. That doesn't always work. These three are quality options that could provide rotational play with higher returns.

Jones is one of the best-ranked defensive tackles against the run in the NFL and Reed has shown an ability to get push into the backfield putting stress on opposing quarterbacks.

As for Odighizuwa, he comes off a Dallas front that, up until this past year, was one of the best fronts in the league. There is a lot to like about all of them.

