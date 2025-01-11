Dolphins build unstoppable defense in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft

The 2024 regular season is over, and the Miami Dolphins own the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami will enter the offseason with needs on both sides of the ball, and almost every position will need to be addressed to some degree, considering the way the roster is currently contracted. The Dolphins have multiple ways to create cap space for free agency, but the pressure is on to get it right in the draft.

With the announcement from Stephen Ross that Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will both return in 2025, Grier needs to hit a home run with this year's class. If the pieces fall into place, Grier can sit back and let the draft come to him rather than make moves that will cost the team draft position and top prospects.

We used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to generate potential scenarios that could play out.

Round 1 (13): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mason Graham is considered to be the top defensive tackle in this year's draft, but it isn't by a wide margin. There are some who believe he will be a guaranteed top-10 draft pick, while others see him being drafted outside of that.

If Graham falls to 13, the Dolphins should be running to the podium. Graham and Zach Sieler could make for one of the most formidable defensive fronts in the NFL.

Round 2 (48): Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

There are two ways this will go. Grier will draft a tackle and try to convert him to guard or just take another shot at drafting a guard. He succeeded with Robert Hunt but failed miserably with Liam Eichenberg.

This year, the best second-round option may be Donovan Jackson of Ohio State. You don't go deep in the NCAA playoffs if you don't have good line play. Jackson can slide in on Day 1 and learn from one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, Butch Barry, and make the Dolphins forget about Eichenberg.

Round 3 (98): Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer should be gone this offseason. The Dolphins will have to find at least one of their replacements in free agency and also hope that Patrick McMorris can develop quickly. The former seventh-round draft pick will be the only safety on the roster if Holland and Poyer leave as expected.

Michigan safety Rod Moore would be a good start to fill this need. Miami could look at Georgia's Malaki Starks in Round 1 if Graham is gone.

Round 3 (99): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The Dolphins need to re-sign Tyrel Dodson. Dodson is a big key to their offseason. He played well in his short time with Miami, but the Dolphins have to have more than just Jordyn Brooks, Dodson, and a likely returning Anthony Walker.

Last year, Miami drafted Mohamed Kamara, but he saw only one or two games, spending the rest inactive. Lawson is another bruising type of prospect who plays far more physically sound football than Miami needs.

Round 4 (115): Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse

The Dolphins need to add a tight end who can actually develop and end the Julian Hill experiment. They also need to add depth at wide receiver. Gadsden, a Syracuse product, can do both. Gadsden has a lot of Mike Gesicki in him, meaning he is versatile enough to line up in the slot or outside. Unlike Gesicki, Gadsden is a capable blocker with a higher ceiling. The son of a former Dolphins WR with the same name has an NFL pedigree Miami shouldn't overlook.

More Dolphins News and Analysis