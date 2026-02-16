Jon-Eric Sullivan sends loud message to Dolphins after Tyreek Hill release

The costly Tyreek Hill experiment is coming to an abrupt end as the Miami Dolphins are releasing the talented, troubled, and currently injured star wide receiver.

The writing has been on the wall since last season, when Hill ended 2024 saying he wanted to be released. After being injured in Week 4 against the Jets, Hill wasn't vocally as loud, but dropped hints on social media platforms that made it clear he didn't want to come back to Miami.

Now, he is getting his wish. He will hit free agency and see just how much other teams view his value.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

Miami Dolphins release Tyreek Hill as Jon-Eric Sullivan purges roster

The move is the second in a wave that started early Monday morning when it was reported that the Dolphins were releasing Bradley Chubb. The fact that Miami isn't wasting any time is not surprising. Sullivan has stressed that the team will look to rebuild and rebrand with a tougher mentality.

Since his arrival via a trade with the Chiefs, Hill had two fantastic seasons, but never quite bought into what the Dolphins were trying to build. Hill became a bigger problem off the field, with multiple run-ins with the law.

Sullivan had no choice but to release Hill. Cap hit aside, Hill isn't the kind of player the Dolphins want to build around, and not the kind of guy they want in the locker room. It sends a powerful message to the rest of the team that things are changing.

Releasing him will save the Dolphins $22.8 million but will carry a dead-money hit of $28 million. During the season, Hill's agent stressed that the WR wanted to return to the Dolphins, but only if they could reach a mutual agreement. That left many believing that Hill wanted to rework his contract again.

There was never much doubt that Hill would be released. It was more a matter of when than if. It's likely he'll try to return to the Chiefs, a place he has quietly hinted he might go.

While this news isn't surprising, the Dolphins also released two others, James Daniels and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but they may not be done yet.

Decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Jason Sanders, and Austin Jackson remain pending. At this rate, the Dolphins will have more dead money than any franchise in the history of the salary cap.

With the release of Hill, it ends a long saga that will inevitably be defined as one of Chris Grier's worst trades, and sadly, one of his best.

Hill finishes his Dolphins career with 4,733 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, but unfortunately, his time in Miami will be remembered more for the off-field issues and his personal goal of 2,000 yards receiving, rather than helping the team win.