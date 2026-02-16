Dolphins had no choice but to move on from expensive veteran linebacker

The Miami Dolphins are starting to reshape the roster. Fans are waiting for news on Tua Tagovailoa, but another big trade engineered by Chris Grier is ending his future in Miami.

Bradley Chubb cost the Dolphins a first-round pick, a 4th round pick, and a cast-off running back for the outside linebacker several years ago when trading for him. He is about to cost them more. According to a report by Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are parting ways with the pass rusher.

Sources: The #Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent.



In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market. pic.twitter.com/u19NEaBZV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

Miami Dolphins set to release two-time Pro Bowl OLB Bradley Chubb

Chubb was a leader in the locker room and on the field, but his 2023 season ended abruptly late in the year when he suffered an ACL injury. He was unable to get back on the field in 2024, but started all 17 games last year.

What the report doesn't indicate is whether or not Chubb will be designated a post-June 1st release, but given the timing of this report, it appears the Dolphins are going to let Chubb go without it. Releasing him now would cost the Dolphins $23.8 million in dead money this year, with a $7.3 million savings.

With Chubb on his way out, the Dolphins are wasting little time getting the roster and cap under control. It's one of the top priorities of the offseason for Jon-Eric Sullivan.

With his release, he shouldn't be unemployed long. His stats over the last three seasons are good considering he missed one full season.

The release isn't a surprise, as many predicted this would have happened regardless of who was the coach and GM. There was too much money tied up in bloated contracts, and they all couldn't stay.

The Dolphins still have decisions to make on other players, including Tyreek Hill, Austin Jackson, Jason Sanders, and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa.

Chubbs' release will inch the Dolphins closer to cap compliance. They are currently, according to Over the Cap, $17 million and change over the projected league-wide number.

Fans are wondering why one of the biggest names on the Dolphins' trade list wasn't put on the block. Ahead of the trade deadline, there was noise surrounding a possible trade. Reports at the time indicated that teams were calling to inquire about him, but then-GM Champ Kelly never pulled the trigger.