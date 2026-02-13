Ranking the Dolphins' most tradable players ahead of the 2026 offseason

Jon-Eric Sullivan is sitting in his office across from Hard Rock Stadium. Fans would like to picture him sitting with head coach Jeff Hafley pouring over tape of the Miami Dolphins roster.

2026 is going to be a lean year for Miami. Forget about the strength of schedule and the lack of a starting-caliber quarterback; Sullivan has to practically gut the roster just to get cap compliant and add players to field a team.

Miami has 34 impending free agents of various levels. They have to make roster cuts to create cap room or shed players who don't fit what they want to build. They can also trade players.

Miami Dolphins have tradable assets, but not all of them would make fans happy

There are two types of deals that Sullivan can make. He can trade a player to create salary space, or he can trade a player to receive draft compensation to help build the roster quicker. The question fans should be asking is what players have the best chances of being moved.

The top 2 players no fan wants to see traded

De'Von Achane - You knew he would be on this list. His 2026 season is the last one on his rookie contract. There has been speculation of an extension that could dip into the $30 million range over three years. Those are unverified. Achane does, however, have value in a trade.

NFL teams know what he can do at this level, and it's impressive. Sullivan may entertain offers for himself, but it's unlikely he gets an offer that blows him away. Know this, if he does, Achane won't be here next season. Miami's rebuild process is a two-year road. Achane could be a major part of the Dolphins' rebuild, either by sticking around or giving Sullivan more draft capital.

We are not advocating here, just pointing out the obvious.

Jaylen Waddle - Waddle is an interesting player to keep an eye on. He is more likely to be moved by the trade deadline than during the offseason. It could be a matter of progression in the offense. Waddle has a lot of value and is under contract, which makes him more enticing to other teams. Sullivan would gain draft picks and decrease his salary cap. Should he be traded?

Fans don't want to see it, but the truth is, Miami isn't going to give him a third contract when his deal runs out. Miami has an out after the 2026 season if they want, but it isn't a lot. It's unlikely that he leaves, but he has more value than the rest on this list, which is why he and Achane are on it.

Named by Sullivan as one of five players he can build around, chances are slim that Waddle gets traded.

2 high-potential trade options that make sense

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Last season, the returning safety was a bright spot on the Dolphins' defense, but he isn't the Dolphins' future, and frankly, he doesn't need to be their present either. He is entering the final year of his contract, and it is unlikely the Dolphins will bring him back at the age of 31 next offseason.

Fitzpatrick won't draw day one or day two compensation numbers. Miami could move him for a mid-round pick. Rounds 4 and 5 seem to be where he might settle in, but a bottom-round-three compensation pick isn't out of the question either. Trading for Fitzpatrick would mean handing him a new contract as well. That will not work in Miami's favor, but it shouldn't hinder a trade either.

Bradley Chubb - Miami's best outside linebacker may have already played his last down for the Dolphins. A strong candidate for release, Sullivan would be smart to attempt to trade him. Even a 7th-round pick is better than nothing.

The deal language would need to be worked out, and Miami would likely have to take on a larger share than they would like to move him, but he has value, and if Sullivan could get draft capital back, it would be worth looking into. There were teams reportedly interested in Chubb ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, so there could be more interest this offseason, especially since he finished the entire season.

2 players that have little to no chance of being traded

Austin Jackson - The Dolphins need to move on from Jackson. A leader and respected teammate in the locker room, Jackson can't stay healthy. It's time for Miami to move on and replace him. Trading him would be nearly impossible.

Jackson's health issues are as prohibitive to a trade as his contract is. Miami could release him as a post-June first cut, so they can split the hit over two seasons. Trading him would net the Dolphins a 2027 future draft pick at best, and even then would likely come with conditions.

Tua Tagovailoa - No other player has been mentioned as a potential trade option than Tagovailoa. His contract will be digested by the Dolphins no matter what they do. If the Dolphins can swing a trade, maybe the land a 6th-round pick in return. Yes, it has come that far.

More likely, a compensation in draft picks would be pushed to 2027 with conditions applied to the deal. The reality is, Tagovailoa isn't a player that NFL teams are going to drool over. Some will take a chance given his starting experience, but no team will take the entire contract and give up decent compensation.

1 player that can't be traded no matter how much they want to

Tyreek Hill - If there is one player on the Dolphins' roster that is close to being 100% gone, it's Hill. Miami will not bring him back for another year. Sullivan knows Hill doesn't want to be here, and he doesn't want to be "team-focused." Hill wants money and stats.

There's nothing wrong with that, but it isn't the identity the Dolphins are hoping to create. Hill isn't tradable either. He has a $16 million escalator in March, is still rehabbing a horrible knee injury, and his attitude isn't enticing. If Sullivan were to work out a trade and send Hill out of South Florida, he should be crowned Executive of the Year before the year even starts.