Dolphins OC confirms what every fan already knows about De’Von Achane

The 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins can be described as strange but revealing. From the beginning, the team didn’t live up to expectations, and ending with a losing record (once again) marked a decline that called for a drastic change.

Tua Tagovailoa lost his spot as the starting QB (with this new coaching staff, Tua has another chance to be a starter). Without Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins lost their ace in the WR room, as Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington couldn’t meet the standards.

And the tight end situation hasn’t improved since the Jonnu Smith trade, although Greg Dulcich has become a reliable weapon when needed.

However, there was a common denominator that once again stood out in the Dolphins’ lineup, and the Miami Dolphins’ new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, knows it.

Miami Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik heaps praise on De’Von Achane

The new offensive coordinator quickly made his statement, as he must have realised by now that De’Von Achane is one of the key pieces in the Dolphins' offense, and an asset that frees the quarterbacks from any struggle to find the end zone or a first down.

Bobby Slowik, during a press conference, told reporters what every Dolphins fan already knows about the young and powerful running back:

“De’Von Achane is a very sharp individual. He may have made like one mistake in six weeks. Electric. Hard to tackle.”

During the 2025 season, Achane registered 1,350 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. Nevertheless, the key point is that Achane put the team on his shoulders, just like he did in 2024. However, that wasn’t the only thing the offensive coordinator addressed, because, as he put it himself:

“Can do everything.”

Not only is Achane a dynamic runner, but the former Texas A&M Aggie is also a reliable receiving threat. When the ground game struggled under Mike McDaniel, Achane frequently stepped up as a pass-catcher, making key receptions to move the chains and advance the Dolphins’ offense down the field.

The 24-year-old running back recorded 488 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Likewise, Achane was used as a passing option on third-down plays in which Tua or Quinn Ewers were unable to move the ball due to the lack of open receivers, a problem the Dolphins have dealt with after Hill’s injury.

Despite his excellence and the offensive coordinator’s praise, Achane cannot be expected to shoulder the entire offensive load every week. Other players must rise to the occasion and contribute when it matters most.

Still, having a dependable game-changer like Achane is a luxury most NFL teams desperately covet but rarely possess.