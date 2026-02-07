Dolphins' writer just said what no fan wants to hear about Tua Tagovailoa's future

Tua Tagovailoa. His name brings debate among the Miami Dolphins faithful. The media pounces on every hit he takes, every mispoken word, and every throw that comes up too short. His future with the Dolphins has been in doubt since he was benched with three games left in the 2025 season.

Most reports from NFL insiders point toward a departure. Everyone assumes the same thing: the Dolphins will take a massive cap just to get rid of him. That, however, might not be the case.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald continues his excellent poking and prodding around the Dolphins, and he has heard that Tagovailoa's future may not be ending in Miami.

Miami Dolphins beat writer sounds the alarm on latest Tua Tagovailoa news

Jackson is reporting in his latest article that the Dolphins will indeed work to trade the quarterback this offseason. This isn't "new" news, but it's the first time someone is reporting this news from inside sources.

On the other hand, Jackson also reports that a team source has informed him that they are also internally discussing the possibility of bringing him back next season.

"The Dolphins also have been giving consideration to keeping him, a source said. " Barry Jackson

Jackson dives deeper into this in his article and it's a great informative read.

It would be an interesting offseason for the Dolphins if Tagovailoa came back and had to compete for his starting job. A job he had stripped away to end last season. It is entirely possible the Dolphins look at him as the best option to back up Quinn Ewers next year, since they are paying his salary no matter what happens.

In a recent "bold offseason prediction" piece we did, keeping Tagovaila was one of them. It's not an ideal situation, but the Dolphins could easily get out of the contract during the 2027 offseason.

If Tagovailoa were to start next year, he could produce enough tape that might be enticing for another team to offer draft capital to get him. What has been an expected forthcoming release suddenly has a bit more spice.