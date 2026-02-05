5 bold moves Dolphins could make with new regime calling the shots

When Jon-Eric Sullivan was announced as the new Miami Dolphins general manager, his resume spoke for itself. There was, and is, however, doubt. Sullivan didn't make the decisions in Green Bay.

Now, the guy they call "Sully" is tasked with saving a franchise that continues to flounder on the shores of South Beach. It's not an enviable job, but he took it. Fans have high expectations, but until the actual scouting department changes, those expectations won't be without worry.

This offseason will be a critical one for Sullivan as much as it will be for head coach Jeff Hafley. Stephen Ross is banking on the dynamic Green Bay duo to turn his franchise into a winner, something every other GM and HC has failed at since Ross became the owner.

Jon-Eric Sullivan won't waste time getting the Miami Dolphins' salary cap under control

Dolphins fans know full well that next season's schedule is not good for a team needing a makeover. It can't be lost on Hafley and Sullivan either. They have to know that this next year might produce one of the worst seasons in Dolphins history, but the vision of the men in charge has to stay focused on what lies beyond that. Chris Grier left the team in a hole; it's their job to climb out of it.

Tyreek Hill will not be a post June 1st release

The Dolphins will not bring Hill back to Miami next season. He is more than just gone; he should have already cleaned up his locker and put his house up for sale. Miami will try to trade him, but they won't get anything in return given his knee concerns. Releasing him after June 1st saves the most money, $35 million compared to $22.8 million if he is released in March.

That may sound like a lot of money, but consider that the expected rise in salary cap figures will help the Dolphins more than most believe. If the Dolphins release him as a post-June 1st cut, they won't see that money until June 2nd, and they will carry another large amount of dead money into 2027. A March release with no designation might cost the team $28 million, but it's money they won't eat twice.

Tua Tagovailoa will return to the Dolphins in 2026

We have to be realistic when it comes to the Dolphins' former starting quarterback. He is expensive. The Dolphins don't have many options. Releasing him will be an almost unabsorbable amount, and it will carry over two years against the cap. Trading him might cost money and draft picks.

No one wants to say it, but the best option may be to re-tape the band-aid and strip it off before the 2027 season. The difference is nearly $40 million if done as a post-June 1st release, but even without a release, Tagovailoa will count only $31.8 million in 2027, and they are washed out of the contract. They need a backup and a starter; let him compete. Maybe a team loses a QB before the start of the season, which makes a trade easier.

The Dolphins are going to be movers during the three-day draft

Sullivan needs draft picks, and if he is smart, he won't use the 11th overall pick this year; he will trade it. The Dolphins GM may not make a lot of friends if his first job as the Dolphins GM is to trade out of round one, but consider that he could get a 2027 first-round pick and more if that were to happen.

That kind of move helps the cap situation, but more importantly, it gives the Dolphins time to get the roster set up better. This year's draft isn't great aside from a few early first-round prospects. Sullivan likely knows this. Fans should expect him to keep his phone lines open throughout the entire three-day weekend, and don't be surprised if 2027's draft cache grows.

Dolphins' free agency approach will look a lot like Chris Grier's final offseason

When Grier began adding players to the roster ahead of the 2025 season, it was termed a "soft reset." That won't be used this offseason when Sullivan is practically making the same types of moves. The difference is that Sullivan doesn't have to load up a roster to compete for a championship. He needs to load a roster for Hafley to teach, instruct, and evaluate.

This is where guys like Greg Dulcich will come into play. These are "football guys" who eat and drink the sport. Tough-minded and physically disciplined. That is who Sullivan wants, but he won't have the money to toss blank checks at anyone. Looking at this roster and evaluating the cap situation alone should give him reason to be cautious with longer-term deals that are not team-friendly.

What Dolphins fans need to expect

Sullivan is going to be slow this year. He will take his time and approach free agency in a similar way to how he will approach the draft. Expect young guys with a lot of potential that hasn't been realized yet. He will want his coaches to deliver on their promise to develop those players.

There will be a lot of one-year deals, but a higher focus on guys like Jordyn Brooks. Players who have the "it" factor that their previous team didn't see. For the first time since the days of Jimmy Johnson, the Dolphins may finally have a GM who can evaluate unrealized talent.