Jon-Eric Sullivan sent a no-holds-barred message to entire Dolphins organization

For nine years, Miami Dolphins fans have wondered who was behind the drafting of certain players, or who drove the bus in free agency. Chris Grier was the type of General Manager who listened to his coaches and then took that information and made it happen. That isn't going to be Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Dolphins' new GM made it clear that the Dolphins are his team now. Hear that, Stephen Ross? Step aside and let him do his job. Tom Garfinkel? Don't get in his way; let him cook. Sullivan knows that to build a team, you need accountability. That starts at the top. The new GM is banking on Green Bay's success to form a plan with the Dolphins.

Sullivan spoke with Travis Wingfield, who does weekly podcasts and video work for the Dolphins. He has yet to meet with the media, but already his approach is giving fans a glimpse of what life without Grier will be like, and they love it.

Jon-Eric Sullivan makes it clear, he is the one with final say on the roster

Miami's anti-Grier GM discussed his free-agent approach and the reluctance that comes with building from that pool. He spoke about retaining players to develop year over year. He also said that there will be no confusion about who is calling the shots.

"“Everybody in my process will have a seat at the table,” Sullivan said. “....I want to make sure we eliminate the bias. Everyone will have a say. The decision making won’t be collaborative. You are hiring me to make decisions. If we start voting on everything we do to make everybody feel good, the value of the process is out the window.”" Jon-Eric Sullivan

This was a big problem for Grier. He often deferred to his coaches in an effort to keep things harmonious. If we look back at players the Dolphins have drafted, there are always questions as to who made the decision. Sullivan is making sure that won't happen. He is using his experience in Green Bay and understands the importance of ownership.

No pick is debated more often than Charles Harris. Miami took him in the first round over T.J. Watt. Many blame Grier for the decision, while others blame Mike Tannenbaum. Under Sullivan, there won't be a question. From day one, the GM is making it clear that he will listen to the opinions of others. He will hear the voices, but it's his decision to make. In other words, if they want him to make a decision, they'd better convince him that the move is worth it.