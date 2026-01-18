Packers blueprint could hold the key to Dolphins' next big rebuild

Miami Dolphins fans want to know what Jon-Eric Sullivan will bring with him from the Green Bay Packers. Sure, there could be a couple of free agents that he will covet, but the NFL Draft is where the focus likely will be.

Sullivan won't have a lot of money to spend on free agents this year. The roster isn't built well, and contracts are weighing the team down. He has repeatedly said that the draft is where the team core is built. So what can fans expect?

If what Sullivan learned in Green Bay is what he brings to the Dolphins, we have a pretty good idea of what he might try to accomplish in his first draft with the Dolphins.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's Miami Dolphins plan will likely follow a familiar path he learned with the Packers

To get a better idea of what that "Packers Way" might be, we have to look at the drafts since 2018, when the Dolphins' new GM took over as the Co-director of player personnel. Despite not making the selections, his input into the draft became more influential.

The Packers are not afraid to make bold draft day moves. They have traded up and down in each of the seven rounds since 2018. Most of their moves are similar to what other teams do. They are not one of those who trade constantly or a team that rarely makes a move.

If a player they covet is reachable, Sullivan is likely to take a shot, provided he has the means to make it work. In 2023, the Packers traded pick 45 for picks 48 and 159. They then moved the 48th overall pick again for 50 and 179. In 2022, similar moves were made. It serves as an example of their thinking process.

Brian Gutekunst has been in charge of the Packers' draft since 2018. In that period, the Packers' first-round and second-round selections have looked like this compared to the Dolphins under Grier.

Green Bay Packers Position Miami Dolphins 5 Offensive line 5 4 Cornerbacks 2 3 Wide Receivers 1 2 Defensive end/Edge 2 2 Linebackers 0 1 QBs 1 1 Safeties 2 1 Running backs 0 1 Defensive line 3 1 Tight end 1

The Packers have put a lot of emphasis on their offensive line. That's good news for the Dolphins, who haven't had a solid line in nearly two decades. They also clearly show an interest in secondary players, especially corners. That, too, is good news for the Dolphins as it is a primary offseason need in 2026.

Since 2018, the Packers and Dolphins have selected the following positions overall.

Packers Position Dolphins 16 Offensive line 10 13 Cornerback 5 11 Wide Receiver 5 6 Edge 3 9 Linebacker 5 3 Quarterback 3 2 Safety 4 5 Running back 8 7 Defensive line 7 4 Tight end 3 3 Special teams 2

Clearly, the Packers covet offensive linemen. Since the 2018 draft, there has been only one class that included a single lineman, which is a good indication that they do their work on the players they take even later in the draft. If they can skip a class at the position, it means they have good depth. Interestingly enough, that class was 2023 when the Packers also had 13 draft picks.

While the numbers are similar, it can't be an apples-to-apples comparison. Rounds play a role in the equation, as does the success rate of each player. It's the focus and attention to each position that becomes the critical focus.

Miami has spent considerable resources on running backs. In the same timeframe, the Dolphins have not drafted a running back in only one draft.

The numbers point to greater interest in linemen, and the secondary Sullivan's job will be to make his selections and then retain them. That too was a big problem for the Dolphins.