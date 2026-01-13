Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan could steal these two Packers to fix offensive line

The Miami Dolphins will look like a different football in 2026, and fans are hoping that is a good thing. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan wants to build his team through the draft. He wants a tough, physical team that brings the NFC North's smash-mouth style to the AFC East.

Many before him have promised the same and failed, especially regarding offensive line play. Sullivan may not have to look far, however, as there may be options on the impending free-agent list in Green Bay.

Miami needs help at guard, and potentially at tackle as well. While it's unlikely Sullivan can find the money to buy two of his former players, one of them could become a priority.

Jon-Eric Sullivan should sign Packers free agents Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker this offseason

The most pressing need for the Dolphins on the offensive line is guard. Jonah Savaiinaea was horrible last year, and if Sullivan sees half of what fans did, last year's rookie may take a back seat. The play of James Daniels, or rather the health, is also a concern. That could change if Sean Rhyan hits the market.

Rhyan has played guard and center for the Packers, but he is primarily a guard, which happens to be what the Dolphins need. If Sullivan wants to change the perception and physicality for his new team, he will need to bring a player with that kind of attitude, someone who knows the culture he is trying to build.

The bigger question is who will be his head coach. That will also impact which direction the Dolphins go, depending on the level of coach they hire. A John Harbaugh-type will command more control over the roster.

If Sullivan does have control as currently expected, another name to watch is left tackle Rasheed Walker. Like Rhyan, Walker is entering his fifth NFL season. He has started 48 of 52 games and kept first-round pick Jordan Morgan on the bench. This is important because the Dolphins could look to move Austin Jackson.

Jackson continues to be injury-prone, and the Dolphins can't risk losing their starter before the season begins or when they are pressing for a postseason spot. They need consistency, and that includes players who can stay healthy. In his last three seasons, Walker has started all but two games.