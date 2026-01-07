Mike McDaniel continues to feed Dolphins fans one promise they no longer believe

For now, Mike McDaniel remains the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. That could change in the coming days, but it doesn't look likely. If he does remain, he needs to hope the next General Manager is far better at their job than Chris Grier was.

McDaniel wants fans to know that the team isn't complete. He wants them to believe the biggest lie they have been told by Grier for nine years, a lie that he has even spewed to the press. The Dolphins' offensive line needs to be fixed, and McDaniel isn't sure it's fixed just yet.

Speaking with the media on Monday, the Dolphins head coach was asked about the line, and his answer isn't one fans are buying into anymore.

Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel can't make a promise that he can't keep

The Dolphins need to fix the trenches. For all the bad that Bill Parcells brought to Miami, he understood the importance of building a team from the inside out. That was something Grier never learned, but tried to fake.

Now, the Dolphins once again will enter an offseason where the trenches are problematic, more so on the offensive side of the ball, much to no one's surprise. When McDaniel spoke about the line, he said he didn't think they were done building.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on building the LOS over speed and skill players: "I don't think we're done building the line of scrimmages... line of scrimmage play is a gigantic indicator on wins and losses, particularly in the later months of the season." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/ZaZDvK0106 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 5, 2026

Dolphins fans have been saying this for nearly two decades, but McDaniel has defended the choices they have made in the past. He defended the progression of Jonah Savaiinaea despite there being no real sign of it. He coddled Liam Eichenberg and has called Austin Jackson a terrific leader.

The reality? The Dolphins don't live in reality. They live in a fairytale land where Eichenberg and Savaiinaea can be starters, a world where Jackson won't get hurt again, and Aaron Brewer can single-handedly lift the interior.

Now we are supposed to believe that the "Line of scrimmage play is a gigantic indicator of wins and losses, particularly in the later months of the season." Please, can you sell us some oceanfront property in Arizona? We know this to be a fact, but we have listened to you say otherwise by actions over the last four years.

Maybe we are too harsh on McDaniel, and maybe it was always Grier. It's possible, but if that is also true, would McDaniel's voice on the subject not have been loud enough? Did he just go along with the GM, or did he slam his fists on the table and demand better personnel?

The coach can say this year will be different, he almost is without actually saying they are going to change anything. That's a shame, but maybe he is just sending a message to the next GM. That's it, that's what we can pin our hopes on, that's the good news to an otherwise bad situation.

In fact, that's the way we avoid negativity. McDaniel just said publicly that his next boss needs to fix the line. Whew, for a minute, it seemed like more rhetoric and thus another lie.