Dolphins were just gifted the head coach that could change everything

The Miami Dolphins may be looking for a new general manager, but they may find a new head coach instead.

Mike McDaniel was safe, but now he is not. At least he shouldn't be. The news hit the internet with a massive shock as the Baltimore Ravens and Jim Harbaugh have decided to part ways, giving the Dolphins a massive opportunity to change the direction of their franchise.

Making this more intriguing is the fact that the Dolphins reached out to the Chargers to interview Chad Alexander for their GM vacancy. Why does it matter? Alexander had spent 20 years with the Ravens before joining John brother Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

John Harbaugh is everything Stephen Ross needs to turn the Miami Dolphins around

The Dolphins need a culture change, and Harbaugh brings it. They need a coach who commands respect, and he does that too. They also could use an infusion of what it takes to win in the NFL, something Ross hasn't had since he began his ownership. Yes, we can check that one as well.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Ravens and long-time decorated head coach John Harbaugh are parting ways after days of discussion, per The Insiders.



Major decision in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/iz2SHHOJOJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

Miami's owner may like McDaniel, but how can you "like" someone enough to give him another shot when you can land a potential HOF head coach? We get it, McDaniel is a nice guy, but is he going to lead this team to the Super Bowl? Nope.

Harbaugh may not either, but he has the chops to build a team that is powerful, disciplined, and consistent. McDaniel, in four years, has never shown that. There is far too much to like about Harbaugh, and despite the risks that come with hiring someone like that, the good outweighs it by a mile.

For years, Ross wanted to land Jim Harbaugh. He failed every time. Now he has the chance to get his brother, he can't afford to fail on this.

Harbaugh has to become the number one priority of the Dolphins. He has to be as important as the search for a GM, but unlike the Dolphins, keeping McDaniel to find a GM that will potentially work with him, getting Harbaugh on board before the GM, won't hurt, especially if that next GM is Alexander.

Ross has one more shot to right the ship. Hiring Harbaugh would renew the fan base's faith and build more excitement for a team that lacks it. It's a big move that will come with plenty of competition, but it's competition Ross could win if he wants to. He only has to pick up the phone.

At every turn, from Jeff Fisher to Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Sean Payton, Ross has failed. Maybe he is afraid he will fail again and won't pursue him. That too would be a typical epic fail.