The Miami Dolphins have their work cut out for them this offseason. After a 7-10 season that was full of ups and downs, many things are expected to change in an effort to get the franchise back on track.

Tua Tagovailoa's career in Miami seems to be over, and many more players are likely to be out the door as well. Interim general manager Champ Kelly is also potentially on the chopping block, as the Dolphins are about to begin their search for his potential replacement as we speak. One change that many fans were hoping to see, however, is no longer in the cards.

Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed to reporters Monday that he will be a part of the search for their new GM, and that he believes his job is safe, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Mike McDaniel tells reporters: “My understanding is I’m the head coach of the Miami Dolphins until told otherwise.”



McDaniel confirms he will be a part of Dolphins GM process but it won’t his decision. Owner Stephen Ross will make final decision. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2026

Mike McDaniel looks like he won't be leaving the Miami Dolphins anytime soon

The news that McDaniel looks poised to keep his job will be frustrating for fans who want a full reset after back-to-back down seasons, but it shouldn't be surprising that owner Stephen Ross wants to keep him around. With Tagovailoa officially done as the starting QB, I think Ross wants to see what the offense could look like with a more physically gifted passer under center.

Fans would (and probably should) argue that McDaniel deserves a big part of the blame for the team committing to Tua with his $212.4 million extension after a strong 2023 season. Still, it's not his fault that Tua regressed heavily since that season.

Rookie QB Quinn Ewers didn't exactly light it up in his three starts in place of Tagovailoa, but he looked far less limited. Whether it's Ewers or a different QB that is added this offseason, it may be worth seeing if McDaniel can get back to being one of the best playcallers in the NFL with a more talented passer.

There is a major concern that 2026 could be another tough season for the Dolphins due to cap concerns and roster turnover, which could put McDaniel in a "lame duck" situation. Unless Ross is fully on board with doing a soft rebuild and is willing to give him a pass for 2026, it would almost certainly be better to clean house now.