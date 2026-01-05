Quinn Ewers left the Dolphins with an uncomfortable question after Week 18

Miami Dolphins fans haven't had much to cheer about since being eliminated from playoff contention back in Week 15, but the play of rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers gave them something to latch onto the last few weeks. With one more game left against the New England Patriots, another solid performance from Ewers may have been enough to solidify him as the starting QB for 2026.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out the way the Dolphins hoped.

Ewers started the game strong, but he ultimately looked overmatched in the second half as the Patriots throttled Miami 38-10. He struggled to keep the offense on schedule, often ending up in third and long situations that he had no hope of converting. With the season now over, questions about who will be under center for the Dolphins in 2026 remain.

Quinn Ewers failed to establish himself as the Miami Dolphins' 2026 QB1 in Week 18

Had Ewers ended his three-start audition with a strong performance in Week 18, there was a high likelihood that the Dolphins would have given him a real chance to win the full-time job heading into 2026. That may still happen anyway, considering their lack of viable options, but it's a much tougher sell after what he looked like against a tough opponent like New England.

If the Dolphins' goal in 2026 is to remain competitive, going into the season with a second-year QB drafted in the seventh round with just 83 passing attempts as the starter isn't going to inspire confidence. Ewers definitely flashed more arm talent and playmaking than previous starter Tua Tagovailoa, but the bar might as well have been on the floor.

It doesn't help that he turned the ball over at a similar rate as Tagovailoa was, considering that played a role in his benching. He created more big plays, at least, but not enough to fully make up for the mistakes. His interception thrown against the Patriots was especially egregious, as he either missed his receiver badly or completely misread the coverage.

To be fair to Ewers, expecting a late-round pick to put up starter-level tape at any position is a tough ask, let alone at QB. The idea of getting real value out of a late-round QB is just so enticing, and it would free up resources elsewhere for a Miami team that has very little to work with.

I am not ready to say that Ewers will be relegated to a backup role again in 2026, but I would be surprised if the Dolphins don't at least bring in a veteran that they think can get them through the season next year.