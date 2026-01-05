Dolphins winners and losers revealed after a messy finale vs the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins opted to sit a number of their players in the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots, but those who suited up played hard to the end. As expected, though, it wasn't enough, as the Dolphins fell well behind in the second half on cue to a 38-10 Patriots victory at Gillette Stadium.

This final game of the 2025-26 season wasn't about winning or losing for Miami, though. It was about seeing what they had from their young talent — particularly, quarterback Quinn Ewers — and on some level, they got that. However, in all likelihood, they probably would have liked to see more from their young players.

Here's a look at the Dolphins' final winners/losers of the 2025-26 season. Will they have any impact on what to expect for next season?

Winners and loser from Miami Dolphins Week 18 loss to the Patriots

Dolphins' winners vs. Patriots in regular-season finale

Zach Sieler

It was a bit of a down year for Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler overall. However, down the stretch, as Miami's young rookie DTs started to make an impact, it helped Sieler to do the same.

Sieler finished the year with 5.5 sacks, a considerable dip from the 10 he recorded in each of the last two seasons. Four and a half of those sacks, though, came in a three-game stretch near the end of the year, implying that he was worth the offseason contract extension he received and will be ready to bounce back in 2026.

Sieler did not record a sack against New England, but he did block a field goal in the first half to keep Miami in the game at the time. It's the second consecutive week a Miami DT has blocked a field goal, with rookie Zeek Biggers doing so in Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay.

Jordyn Brooks

It was not a great day for the Dolphins' run defense (more on that later), but linebacker Jordyn Brooks again led the unit with nine tackles on the day. As a result, Brooks is likely to end up leading the entire NFL in that category.

At the time of writing, Brooks leads the NFL in tackles by a comfortable margin. He came into the game with 174 on the year, six above the Las Vegas Raiders' Devin White. Surprisingly, Brooks was left off the initial Pro Bowl roster. As a listed alternate, he should still get in, but his absence is one of the bigger snubs for the event.

Nevertheless, Brooks deserves a ton of credit for what he's done this year for Miami. Leading the league in tackles is an esteemed honor, and he will give Miami something to think about for the offseason.

Dolphins' losers in Week 18 regular-season finale

Dolphins' run defense

A pair of front-seven players may have made the winners' circle this week, but that doesn't discredit that this was a rather poor performance from the Dolphins' defense. Miami's run defense, specifically, has been more miss than hit this year, and Sunday's performance was quite possibly the worst.

It didn't take long to know that it would be, too, as the Patriots took the opening possession 70 yards on just three plays for the game's first touchdown -- all on running options.

Both of New England's leading running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, found the end zone multiple times on the ground, with Stevenson adding a third through the air. To put into perspective how bad it was, Stevenson had just nine touches on the day, yet still managed over 150 yards of offense to go with his three scores.

The run defense is an area of concern for next season, as it has been for many years prior. The Dolphins' interior trio of Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Biggers will need to show consistency in this area to give Dolphins' fans any kind of hope for improvement to eliminate big plays.

Jaylen Wright

With De'Von Achane inactive for the finale, Jaylen Wright got the start at running back for the Dolphins. But after showing signs of improvement in the last few games, this was a step back for Wright going into 2026.

On the day, Wright averaged just 1.8 yards per carry. More concerningly, he fumbled the ball on two occasions against the Patriots, losing one of them. The lost fumble came at a critical moment, too, as they tend to do, with the Dolphins' defense having just stopped New England on downs. Yet, Wright's fumble came on Miami's first play of the next possession, and the momentum was immediately flipped.

This was a good chance for Wright to show the coaching staff (whoever that may include) that he can be a strong option for the offense going forward. Many had written Wright off earlier in the year, with Achane as the clear lead back and Ollie Gordon II leaping the former Tennessee RB on the depth chart. The tide had been turning in his favor the last couple of weeks, but that may have faded with this performance.

Anthony Weaver

We are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Despite the views being mixed on whether he stays or goes, McDaniel's future was likely sealed regardless of this outcome against New England. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver quietly may have had more to gain in the final game, but the lopsided loss didn't help matters.

Weaver likely has his eye on a head coaching position this offseason, but he should have some questions to answer in interviews when it comes to some of the Dolphins' performances this year, this game included. In one way, he already has, having essentially thrown former general manager Chris Grier under the bus for his defensive roster construction.

It's a fair point Weaver has in that regard, but it may not be enough to land him a HC gig just yet. As a team, Miami allowed 200+ yards of offense on the ground to New England, and there were several cases throughout the year in which opposing teams reached or flirted with that feat. That goes beyond just roster construction; that points to coaching as well.

If McDaniel stays, naturally, Weaver would as well if he doesn't get a head coaching job elsewhere. However, if McDaniel is let go, Weaver's status in Miami goes up in the air.