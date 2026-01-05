Mike McDaniel's Dolphins future suddenly in doubt after crushing Week 18 loss

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 season has officially ended, much in the same way it started, with a whimper and no juice.

Miami's unimpressive season was made worse by losing 38-10 to a Patriots team that only a year ago was one of the worst teams in the NFL. Now, they are one of the top seeds in the playoffs.

The loss puts a lot of pressure on owner Stephen Ross to fire head coach Mike McDaniel. Something most in the media believed would not happen, entering the final week of the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins' season finally ended, leaving only questions about Mike McDaniel's future

New England ran up and down the field on the porous Dolphins defense. It was too much for an offense missing De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle to overcome.

Ewers' play on the field was nothing to complain about. The failure was on Mike McDaniel, who once again called questionable plays, especially in critical yardage positions.

The Dolphins looked, once again, unprepared for the Patriots, especially on defense. If McDaniel survives the chopping block this week, will Anthony Weaver, too?

Miami's offense and defense were not only outplayed but also physically beaten. The Patriots bullied the Dolphins, especially their defense, which kept Miami's running game in check all game. Without Achane and Waddle, New England could tee off on stopping the cast of backups. Meanwhile, the Patriots started putting in their backups with 14:00 minutes left in the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson gutted the Dolphins for three touchdowns, and Miami looked lost on that side of the ball. Treyveon Henderson added another two.

Sadly, their performance did nothing to help Bradly Chubb get the bonus money his contract offered. Miami's defense did not finish in the top 20 of the league in points allowed.

Everything now shifts gears. The Dolphins will start the offseason looking for a new GM under the guidance of Troy Aikman, but the big story is what McDaniel's future will be.

Despite showing signs of life throughout the year, he has hardly proven he is capable of doing this job well. The latest rumors point toward him staying, but if Ross expects to force a new GM to keep him, they will start in a bad position immediately.

Ross should be humiliated by what his coaching staff has brought to Miami. The last two years have been embarrassing, with few signs of actual growth on either side of the ball, at least not consistently.

It has been reported that the Dolphins will begin GM interviews on Monday and that a decision is expected soon. They are looking for someone with personnel and scouting experience. That's interesting, though, because it didn't help Chris Grier through all those years of climbing the ladder.