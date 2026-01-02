Mike McDaniel shrugs off Troy Aikman's criticism as Dolphins tension grows

There was a lot of backlash toward Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following the Monday Night Football, playoff-eliminating loss to the Steelers. Not because they lost, but how they lost.

The fourth-quarter plan from McDaniel was so bad that Troy Aikman was left flustered on the national broadcast. Now, the voice of MNF and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, may have a hand in whether or not McDaniel keeps his job.

The Dolphins' head coach met with the media for the first time afterAikman joined the team as an advisor in their search for a new GM. McDaniel had no choice but to defend his decisions.

Mike McDaniel will have to answer for his MNF 4th quarter mind-numbing decisions

The Dolphins coach stood at the podium in front of the press on Friday and explained that "When things work, people will applaud, and when they don't work, they will have critiques."

Asked Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel about Troy Aikman’s criticism on the MNF broadcast of the game against the Steelers.



Typical of McDaniel's demeanor, he was a bit egotistical in his reply. He came across a bit annoyed at the question. It's becoming increasingly clear that his job status isn't 100% safe heading into the offseason. With Aikman on board, his input on the GM job can't ignore his opinion on the head coach.

The coach defended his decision by calling out Aikman, indirectly.

"So you're telling me he (Aikman), didn't like us not scoring points and taking up too much time. Neither did I, that was not the intent, and he is doing his job. It doesn't bother me in the least, and in fact, it would be funny if it did." Mike McDaniel

The flippant McDaniel has accomplished nothing as a head coach in the NFL, but it does seem as though the pressure and uncertainty about his future are becoming an issue. Previously, a relaxed and even jovial McDaniel would make press conferences enjoyable; he leaves the mic as soon as it is over without another parting word.

If Ross wants Aikman to be a voice in the search for their next GM, and not the coach, this isn't going to work. Ross has to listen to what is being delivered to him. The smart move, if Miami does indeed move on from Champ Kelly as it appears, is to give the next GM the power to decide McDaniel's future.

The other option is much easier: fire McDaniel after the Week 18 conclusion and give full power to the next GM. If this happens, it will be the first time Ross has let a new GM hire his own coach. In each of the previous HC cycles, the newly appointed GM inherited the HC.