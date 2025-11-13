NFL analyst makes compelling case for Dolphins to keep Mike McDaniel

One win hardly makes a season worth remembering, especially when that season has been brutally bad. The Miami Dolphins' victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, however, showed a different side of the team that fans have not seen all year.

Mike McDaniel called an almost perfect game. The locker room was alive afterward, and it became clear he had not lost the players' trust. It even managed to catch the eye of Chris Simms, who hasn't always been kind with his remarks about the team.

🎥 Chris Simms on Mike McDaniel: "This is where I am going to continue to fight for Mike McDaniel: I don't think he should be fired, I don't. The whole league has stolen his offense... he's been a trendsetter." (@SNFonNBC) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/UQ2nW3EJrd — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 10, 2025

Chris Simms is banging the drum for the Dolphins to keep Mike McDaniel.

Simms was on the NBC Sunday Night Football pre-game podcast when he recapped the Dolphins' win. Simms spoke about how the Dolphins' head coach isn't the problem.

"I don't think he should be fired. The whole league has stolen his offense. He has been a trendsetter. " Chris Simms

Simms did go on to say that McDaniel is saddled with a quarterback who is limited. That has been a big question Dolphins' fans have been asking as well: Is Tua Tagovailoa the bigger problem for McDaniel's success? It is worth questioning.

There is still a lot of season left for McDaniel and the Dolphins. We can't get too excited about his potential retention until we see how well the team plays the rest of the year. Two weeks ago, Miami unloaded its frustrations on the Falcons, but then fell short against the Ravens.

Throughout the season, the Dolphins have looked ill-prepared to play, often sleepwalking through games as if they had no idea what they were supposed to be doing. That falls squarely on the head coach to change.

Sunday proved this team can compete. Anthony Weaver called a fantastic game on the defensive side of the ball. With all three phases working together, it led to a perfect and needed upset. Now they have to keep it going.

McDaniel may have the favor of Stephen Ross, but there is a lot left to prove before the season ends.