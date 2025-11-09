Anthony Weaver just authored the Dolphins' biggest statement win in years

The Miami Dolphins' struggles against the Buffalo Bills came to an abrupt and surprising end, as Anthony Weaver's defense stifled the Josh Allen offense from start to finish. Miami beat the Bills 30-13. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to their division rivals.

Weaver's defense applied pressure on Josh Allen all day. The Bills' MVP quarterback had nowhere to throw the ball. Miami was able to tee off on James Cook and take out the Bills' rushing attack. With added pressure from the front seven, Allen looked lost and more like Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins' defensive coordinator has struggled all year with injuries and personnel changes to the roster, but the last couple of weeks have seen his defensive unit start to show signs of life. In week 10, they started running.

Dolphins defense brings more heat than the South Florida sun in week 10 win.

The Dolphins' defense was stout all game. Consistent throughout, the Dolphins, who traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, didn't need the star edge rusher to keep the Bills offense off the field. Miami looked the most prepared they have all season, and that is a testament to Weaver's coaching.

The team's best cornerback, Rasul Douglas, was ruled out before the game. Phillips was traded, Chop Robinson missed the game with a concussion, and the rest of the team has been battling negativity all year long. Somehow, the Dolphins figured out how to play.

The Bills had three critical drives that could have changed the outcome. A punch-out fumble by Jack Jones took a late second-quarter drive away from the Bills, and on the first drive of the second half, Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepted Josh Allen in the endzone, ending a long drive that could have gotten the Bills back into the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, following a Tagovailoa interception, Jordyn Brooks delivered a knockout blow when he stripped Josh Allen on a first-down run. Minkah Fizpatrick, who played at a Pro Bowl level Sunday, recovered the ball. Jordyn Brooks played probably his best game as a Dolphins linebacker.

The forced turnover would prove fortuitous as De'Von Achane would deliver a 50-yard touchdown on the next series putting the game away.

Everything that could go right for the Dolphins did, and the Bills and their fans took a massive hit from a team that everyone believed would not put up a fight.

The defense played so well that the large contingent of Bills fans who were in attendance were kept quiet the entire game, and it made a huge difference.