Anthony Weaver makes one thing clear about Dolphins’ top pass rushers

The Miami Dolphins have one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL this year. Nevertheless, there are some key players on that side of the ball -- most notably, Miami's pass rushers -- who are garnering heavy interest ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Recently, though, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver admitted it would be tough to lose any of them.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver doesn't want to see top pass rushers traded

Through seven games, the Dolphins' defense ranks bottom five in both total yards allowed and points per game given up. Much of that is attributed to Miami's 159.3 rushing yards allowed per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL.

When it comes to the passing game, Miami is more middle-of-the-pack. However, that does tie into teams being able to run the ball against the Dolphins at will and passing less. Even still, the Dolphins' pass rush -- which was expected to be a strength heading into the season -- has been mediocre at best, and oftentimes dreadful.

Naturally, though, with Miami sitting at 1-6 on the year, teams are intrigued with what the Dolphins have to offer ahead of the trade deadline, with the team's pass rushers being their most desired trading chips. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oct. 23, Weaver acknowledged the obvious trade rumors surrounding Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and even Chop Robinson, adding a personal note that he doesn't want to see them go.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver breaks down how all three of Miami’s top pass rushers are doing and he acknowledges the trade rumors and says “I don’t want to lose any of them.” pic.twitter.com/aNi5GT8Asj — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 23, 2025

Weaver began by discussing Chubb, who has arguably been the Dolphins' most efficient pass rusher to start the year with four sacks on the season.

"Just from a leadership standpoint, he's been off the charts. And in the midst of some dire times," Weaver said of Chubb.

"Jaelan Phillips is the Energizer bunny," Weaver went on. "He flies around. He plays with reckless abandon. You know you're gonna get 100% effort out of him each and every day."

Interestingly, Weaver was arguably most honest in regards to Robinson, Miami's second-year pass rusher. "Chop has kind of had an up-and-down year. Not the production you want from a pass-rush standpoint...He's had some inconsistencies in the run game that we've got to clean up," he said.

Weaver was accurate in his assessment of Robinson. The sophomore edge rusher has had a down season in comparison to his rookie year. But Weaver ended by saying, "I still love the kid...I love all three of those guys. I know there's rumors floating around. I don't wanna lose any of them, and I love them to death."

As players, you have to appreciate Weaver's comments. While honest, he expressed his admiration and love for his players. They likely, in turn, feel the same way about their DC. Yet, the reality is that 3 out of the 4 people involved in this equation will likely be gone by the start of next season.

Phillips and Chubb have been heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to the November deadline, as they should be. It's a matter of when, not if, the Dolphins go into rebuild mode, and a mini fire sale could kickstart things happening. Neither Phillips nor Chubb is expected to be in the team's long-term plans, so trading either or both now to return some value makes logical sense.

Weaver's days are also numbered in South Florida. Head coach Mike McDaniel will be gone at some point, and general manager Chris Grier should be close behind. Meanwhile, Weaver's defense has massively regressed since last year. Once considered a hot head coaching candidate for 2026, he'll be shown the door as well by the end of the season, leaving Robinson as the only logical choice to stay on a rebuilding Dolphins team.

While Weaver's comments were sincere and uneventful, unlike some of Miami's other press conferences, they won't persuade the organization to do what is necessary in the grand scheme of things. After all, he won't be here for much longer, either, most likely.

The Dolphins' pass rush has underperformed in 2025 for whatever reason, whether it be the scheme or execution. When watching, it seems to be a fixture of both. And thus, with a 1-6 record, it's time to start over.