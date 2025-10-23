NFL insider seems to be hinting at mini fire sale after Dolphins' 1-6 start

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most pathetic teams in the NFL during their 1-6 start, which has created a confluence of circumstances that will likely lead to them selling off most of their veteran players and impending free agents at the NFL trade deadline.

The latest rumors from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano only reaffirm the notion that anyone who isn't nailed down could be traded, with multiple deals appearing to be firmly in Chris Grier's crosshairs.

"I'll say two: a pass rusher and one other," said Fowler. The ESPN insider compared the Dolphins' situation, which could see Miami part ways with one of either Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, or Jaelan Phillips, to the then-Washington Football Team parting with Chase Young and Montez Sweat in a similar lost season.

Some of the candidates to be the "one other" player that gets moved include wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and running back Jaylen Wright. Of those three, it seems like Wright could be the most sensible one to actually consider moving on from.

Dolphins seem likely to trade a pass rusher, one other player at deadline

Of the three pass rushers listed above, Phillips will be the one most teams will call about due to his youth. Chubb and his big contract could fetch the most assets in any hypothetical deal, and a veteran who wants to win now in Judon seems like the most likely to not be on the team.

Waddle has been viewed around the league as a very unlikely trade candidate, as Miami likely expects him to begin the 2026 season as their No. 1 wide receiver. Fitzpatrick is likely in the same boat, as the defense would go from bad to borderline unplayable if they made this deal.

Wright has seemingly fallen to third on the depth chart, as starter De'Von Achane isn't going anywhere and rookie sledgehammer Ollie Gordon II seems to have leapfrogged him. Wright is still a young player with great speed, and some contender out there might have some fun trying to get him back on track.

Between the team's poor record, the fact that the 2025 NFL Draft is looking incredibly disappointing to this point, and the likelihood of a new regime coming to town soon, Miami's sole focus in the next few weeks should be trying to hoard as many draft picks as possible, even at the cost of some playmakers.