NFL insider just confirmed inevitable update Dolphins fans were bracing for

Surprisingly, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's job is reportedly safe despite the club's ongoing free fall, at least for now. Perhaps even more shockingly, he confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will remain their starting quarterback in Week 8.

However, the looming organizational moves that NFL insider Jordan Schultz foreshadowed following a demoralizing 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns are parallelly predictable.

Per Schultz, teams "are keeping a close eye on [the Dolphins'] pass-rushers ahead of the trade deadline," namely Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon. Normally, intel like this would be considered a bombshell, though Miami's looming fire sale couldn't be more obvious, nor is it exactly new news.

Dolphins fans are hardly surprised by NFL insider's fire sale warning

Miami notably has no financial commitments to any of Chubb, Phillips, or Judon beyond the 2025 campaign, as Schultz points out. Given their long-term statuses (or lack thereof) and the franchise's current state, recouping assets and shedding payroll is a glaringly clear pivot. A fresh start could be in everyone's best interests.

Chubb has no more guaranteed money remaining on the revised contract he agreed to with the Dolphins this past offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler may no longer be in peak form but can certainly help a contender in need of edge help. His four sacks and a forced fumble across Miami's first seven games validate that notion.

The talented yet oft-injured Phillips is in the fifth and final season of his rookie deal. No extension appears to be imminent, so his departure is what one would expect and Phins supporters have been bracing for. Anyone acquiring the 26-year-old is presumably doing so with the intention of paying him; he doesn't profile as a rental like Chubb or Judon.

Judon, 33, signed a one-year pact with the Phins in August. He's been largely ineffective to the extent they made him a healthy scratch against the Browns. It's hard to envision Miami fetching any meaningful return for the once-dominant veteran, but maybe someone will bet on his strong decade-long résumé.

Look for the Phins to be active sellers leading up to the league's November 4 cutoff point to make swaps. Chubb, Phillips, and Judon might not be the only ones who become available as things continue to spiral out of control in Miami.