Ex-Dolphins star doesn't hold back about who's destroying Miami's season

Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in interceptions. In Week 7, his third interception was met with Mike McDanie pointing him toward the bench. Miami Dolphins fans are fuming, but they are not the only ones who see this as a dumpster fire.

Former Dolphins guard Richie Incognito looks at the team for what they are: a complete and utter mess that is going nowhere but further down the trough of disparity. Incognito was the last true mauler on the offensive line. He loves the team and the owner, but he's not happy with what's happening now.

That would be an understatement.

Former Dolphins star Richie Incognito believes Tua Tagovailoa's leadership comments were directed at Mike McDaniel.

"I hate this. This is a dumpster fire. Mike McDaniel and Tua are throwing bags of gasoline into the dumpster fire."@68INCOGNITO and The Crew are fed up with the drama in Miami. pic.twitter.com/98Zj7UKent — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) October 21, 2025

The Dolphins quarterback faced criticism from fans, media, and many former players over his comments after the team's loss to the Chargers in Week 6. Incognito believes his comments were directed at the head coach.

"When I look at this team, I don't see a leader of men. I'm not getting fired up by the man's pre-game speech. Now let's talk about Tua. I think when he said leadership, he was pointing a finger right at Mike McDaniel." Richie Incognito

This may very well be the case, and it would make sense, but we also have to realize that if McDaniel is the problem —and he is definitely part of it —Tagovailoa has to look in the mirror and realize that a lot of what he is as an NFL quarterback is because of the head coach.

McDaniel created his entire offensive system around what Tagovailoa does well, but opposing teams have figured out how to beat the system. With Tagovailoa's limitations, McDaniel can't deviate too far from the game plan.

The Dolphins have a leadership problem, and what's even more concerning is that no one is stepping up to take on a leadership role. They have six captains on the team, but none of them are true leaders, including Tagovailoa.

Miami's QB says the right things, but he doesn't act like a leader of men; instead, he comes across as indifferent and not accountable, which continues to frustrate fans. It's likely nothing more than his relaxed character in general.

The former Dolphins lineman also points out the problem with the lack of leadership, circling owner Stephen Ross, whom he holds in high regard. Incognito calls him an absentee owner who gave the keys and his trust to the wrong guys.

It's safe to say every Dolphins fan feels the same way.