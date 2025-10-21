Latest Jaylen Waddle trade update should calm down Dolphins' angry fanbase

The Miami Dolphins will likely look to sell off everything that isn't nailed down to the floor if they continue to look like one of the worst teams in the NFL, which has led some fans to wonder if there is a possibility that standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could get swept up in this fire sale.

While some fans who want to see a complete demolition of this team are willing to part ways with the former top pick, those who want to see Waddle stick around long-term just got dealt a very encouraging update from CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

According to Jones, the Dolphins are not looking to trade Waddle ahead of the deadline. Waddle, who is one of Chris Grier's few great draft picks, is both under contract until the 2028 season and is expected to move into the WR1 role if the team parts ways with Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

However, Jones added that Miami is likely to listen to offers on veteran pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Moving off those two makes all the sense in the world, but Waddle is a building block that whoever is in charge can use to build this team back up into a winner.

Dolphins likely not moving Jaylen Waddle ahead of NFL trade deadline

Waddle has caught 30 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns this season. His per game averaged are above what he put on display last year, but they are still down from his three-straight 1,000-yard seasons at the beginning of his career in Miami.

With Hill out for the season (and possibly having played his final game with the Dolphins), Waddle is unquestioned top dog in the passing game. Without him, Miami would likely be force-feeding the ball to Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, which doesn't scare anyone except optimistic Dolphins fans.

The Dolphins would take on over $40 million in dead cap if they get rid of Waddle, all while depriving themselves of a genuine downfield playmaker at the beginning of what is to be a long rebuild. Moving him not only makes this pitiful team even worse in the short term, but it puts a hard cap on their long-term potential.

Waddle is the type of player that a new regime would love to turn loose, and it would be very short-sighted for Miami to truly consider any deal that sends their dynamic playmaker away for pennies on the dollar.