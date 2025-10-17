Jaylen Waddle is not the WR1 Dolphins fans hoped he'd be (and that's ok)

Losing Tyreek Hill wasn't good for the Miami Dolphins, but inevitably, it might be the best thing for the organization, in more ways than one.

With Hill out, Jaylen Waddle is the new No. 1 wide receiver in Miami, and if he is proving anything, it's that he is not a WR1. It's tough to say that, but it is the truth.

Waddle is giving the Dolphins all the reasons they need to look at the draft next year for someone to replace Hill, because Waddle isn't it.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle is a fantastic number two WR who falls short as a WR1

Statistically, Dolphins fans should love the numbers Waddle puts up year-to-year and week-to-week. Since Hill went down three weeks ago, Waddle has posted 110 and 95 yards receiving in the last two games. However, in both games, he had a reception of 45 yards or longer. The problem for Waddle is that he lacks that WR1 mentality and talent.

It doesn't matter how much you love Waddle. He is fun to watch, but the Dolphins shouldn't have drafted him No. 6 overall. There were far bigger needs on the roster, and Waddle isn't that top-tier receiver like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, or Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Waddle doesn't possess the size that top WRs in the NFL have. He is a scat-type receiver who relies on speed and route designs to become effective. He doesn't change the defensive approach to stopping him.

Hill was able to do that with his shifty speed. Waddle is fast, but doesn't have elite "cut-and-go" skills, which makes him a perfect WR2 on the boundary who can shift inside.

Next year, the Dolphins will need to get a top WR. They need a bigger guy who can muscle off defenders, fight at the point of the catch, and box out corners from the passing lane. That isn't Waddle's MO. He doesn't have the size or strength for that type of game.

To be clear, this isn't a knock on the Dolphins receiver; it's just a reality. The Dolphins need to get more physical on both sides of the ball, and that includes the position that, for the last four years, has been overly reliant on speed.