Dolphins fans are about to learn an uncomfortable Jayden Waddle truth

The Miami Dolphins love what Jaylen Waddle brings to the team. They loved him coming out of Alabama, and after three seasons, they gave him a significant contract extension. Now, they need him to be the number one receiver.

Waddle hasn’t had to play many games without Hill lining up opposite him. So far, he’s benefited from coverages focused on Hill, creating more opportunities for himself. But with Hill out of the picture for the rest of the season, that dynamic is about to change

In a gruesome scene, Hill suffered multiple torn ligaments that include his ACL in Monday night's win over the Jets. It's now time for Waddle to step up. But is he ready to be the guy?

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle thrust into spotlight he may not be ready to handle

In 2023, Waddle missed three games, while Hill missed one game. In that game against the Jets in Week 15, Waddle exploded for 142 yards on eight receptions. It was Waddle's best statistical game of that season.

That 2023 game was the only one Waddle has played in without Hill since Hill joined the team a year after Waddle was drafted. Hill has missed time during games, but he started all 17 games last year despite being banged up seemingly since training camp.

It's unclear whether Waddle can seamlessly step into a true WR1 role, and there's not much precedent to go on. His rookie season came under Brian Flores and offensive coordinator George Godsey, a far cry from what the Dolphins run today

The big question is whether or not Waddle can assume a larger role within the offense without Hill taking away coverage. Waddle is a solid receiver, but it will be interesting to see how defenses cover him as opposed to Hill. It's one thing to produce with a force multiplier like Hill commanding so much attention. It's entirely different to produce when you're the focus of that attention.

This is a step up in time for Waddle. He has to take the next step and become a leader. There is a real possibility that Hill may never play for the Dolphins again, which would leave Waddle as the top option.

