NFL analyst encourages Dolphins fans to keep expectations high for Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle had the least productive season of his career in 2024. After going over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran receiver caught just 58 passes for 744 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last year— all career lows. His output was one of many low points in an underwhelming Dolphins season where the team finished 8-9.

Pessimistic fans may be worried about Waddle after his down season, but he’s still undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the NFL. PFF’s recent wide receiver rankings reflected that, with Waddle being ranked 21 on the list. In addition to his spot in the rankings, NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema explained that the young receiver could bounce back in an explosive Waddle fashion next season.

"Waddle took a noticeable step back in 2024, finishing with a 71.5 receiving grade after earning an elite 90.1 the year prior. Still, as one of the league’s most explosive threats — both with and without the ball — there's reason to hope for a rebound if Miami’s offense returns to form in 2025." Trevor Sikkema (PFF)

Jaylen Waddle ranked No. 21 in PFF’s receiver rankings

Sikkema explained that Waddle is still the explosive weapon he’s always been, so there’s no reason to think he won’t return to being the receiver that led the league in yards per catch at 18.1 in 2022. As the analyst put it, the receiver’s production will largely depend on the situation around him, much like it did in 2024.

The Dolphins struggled as a whole last season, and the entire offense needs to bounce back. Of course, the most important thing is health. It’s no secret that Miami’s offense is dependent on the trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Waddle all being available— especially Tagovailoa. If the three of them are on the field all season, Jaylen Waddle will surely be back over 1000 yards, reminding everyone that he should be ranked higher than 21 on the list of receivers.

More Dolphins News and Analysis