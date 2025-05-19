Dolphins must win these games to save Mike McDaniel's job

The biggest question on Miami Dolphins fans' minds is whether this team can make the playoffs. There is a good level of talent on offense, and while the defense needs some work, there is hope there as well.

The next question is whether the Dolphins will compete for a division title or simply hope to stay in the playoff chase long enough to earn a wild-card spot. It all depends on whether the Dolphins play like they did in 2023 or if this is another 2024 season all over again.

Whatever happens, the Dolphins could easily implode, or they could surprise everyone and run away with it all. It has, after all, only been one season since they held the AFC East in their hands until Week 17. Looking over their roster, some games won't be easy to win, and others they should win.

Here are the games they must win. Mike McDaniel is under significant pressure, and his job could depend on clinching a playoff berth. These games will go a long way to shaping the Dolphins' postseason push and possibly McDaniel's future.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins can't afford to lose these games in 2025

New England Patriots

The Patriots will be better coached and have a lot more talent, but that does not mean they will climb out of the basement this year. They should be tougher than last season, but they are beatable. Winning twice puts two wins in the Dolphins' division record, and if they sweep the New York Jets, that's two more.

These are the vital games of the season, and the second meeting comes in Week 18.

New York Jets

The Dolphins should be able to sweep New York. They look better on paper, but this is a team that still has a lot of questions. If the Dolphins can't sweep them, they won't lose their season, but division tie-breakers may come down to beating them twice.

Los Angeles Chargers

If the Dolphins hope to make the playoffs, they need to beat playoff-caliber teams. The Los Angeles Chargers made the postseason in 2024, and there is no reason to believe they won't be fighting for that spot again. The Dolphins may compete with the Chargers for a wild-card berth, so this game is huge.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs are atop the AFC. Miami plays two of them.

Beating the Ravens is imperative to the Dolphins' playoff hopes. For one, it will give them confidence should they beat one of the best teams in the league, but also, it's a big win in the conference column.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers, if nothing else, are consistent from year to year. They have started to slide a bit but are still competing annually for a playoff spot. Considering that reason alone, if the Dolphins are going to make the postseason, they have to beat the other teams competing for the extra games as well.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals, like the Dolphins, narrowly missed the postseason last year. The difference between the teams was that the Bengals were playing a lot better than Miami late in the year. This year should be the same, and the Dolphins could find themselves looking back on this game later in the season, wishing they had won it.

