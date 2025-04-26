AFC East rival steals Dolphins legacy draft pick right after Miami passed on him

There are 32 teams in the NFL. So naturally, the son of one of Miami's best players in history has to go to a team in the division.

Somewhere, Jason Taylor and his son, Mason, are celebrating his being drafted in early Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There will be the "I got picked earlier than you" comments at some point. Like his father, Mason also took a similar route to the league.

Dolphins fans wanted to root for Jason Taylor's son. They wanted him to succeed. They wanted him to be a member of the Dolphins.

That went out the window when general manager Chris Grier traded up to No. 37 to take an offensive lineman. Jonan Savaiinaea should be the solution for the Dolphins' interior issues, but seeing the younger Taylor going to a division rival makes you sick.

Taylor climbed draft boards after a stellar LSU career. His offseason work has been good, and many have said he had interviewed well. Taylor was going to be the third tight end taken in this year's draft, but why did he have to go to the Jets?

Miami Dolphins fans will be forced to boo and heckle the son of a legendary Dolphins Hall of Famer.

There is no love for players who are on the Jets roster, and that will not change just because his last name is Taylor.

While Taylor is projected to be a good TE at the next level, he is not a good blocker. That could put him on the field for clear passing situations. He has great hands, and his speed is good enough. But he isn't a burner, and the Dolphins' linebackers shouldn't have a problem keeping him from consistently making impact plays.

It would have been great to root for Mason Taylor. Then again, he's not alone. Maxwell Hairston is a great kid who is now stuck in Buffalo.