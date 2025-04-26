Dolphins forcing the hands of AFC East rivals after massive additions to roster

Through their first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins seem to be dictating what the rest of the AFC East is doing.

On the first night, the Patriots and Jets bolstered their offensive lines, and Miami answered by drafting one of the quickest and biggest defensive tackles, Kenneth Grant. The Bills had little choice but to get another cornerback to keep the higher-powered receivers in the division at bay.

To start Friday night, the Dolphins made a big trade to move up and grab the top remaining offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea. Beefing up the line was important, and the Dolphins did well to address those needs. They also seemed to force the other AFC East teams to make moves, as well.

Miami Dolphins set up their division rivals nicely after making bold trade

The Patriots took running back TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State. They need better options in their running game because the Dolphins added one of the top run defenders in Grant. Not to be outdone, the Bills also jumped up to the top of Round 2, where they selected defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.

Sanders fills a need on the defensive line, and after Miami invested in its offensive line, the move makes sense. Now, the Bills can put more pressure on the Dolphins' new rookie guard.

Finally, the New York Jets continue to do Jets things. They answered the three rivals by drafting former Dolphins and Jets (puke) defensive end Jason Taylor's son, Mason Taylor.

Taylor will follow in his father's footsteps, so to speak. The elder Taylor spent one season with the Jets, and it wasn't pretty.

Will the Dolphins be a better team after their first two selections? They can't be any worse. Grant is an improvement over the depth on the unit, and Miami had little choice but to fix its offensive line. It was costly, but it was needed.

Now we have to wait until Round 4 to see what the Dolphins force the rest of the AFC East to do.