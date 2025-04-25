Kenneth Grant already sounds like the leader Dolphins fans were hoping for

Kenneth Grant had a great career at the University of Michigan, and now, heading to the Miami Dolphins, he is channeling his energy and playing style into everything his new team needs.

Miami made Grant its first-round pick at No. 13 overall on Thursday night, and he spoke with the media shortly after. There is a long way to go between being drafted and starting in an NFL game, much less becoming a leader, but Grant is showing he is a lot more mature than your typical prospect coming out of college.

The Dolphins need leadership on both sides of the ball, and Grant isn't going to just pull up to the Dolphins' training facility and take over. He will, however, lean on Zach Sieler, who is a leader on the team, and learn.

Speaking with the media, Grant explained what it means to set the tone on the defensive line, be aggressive, and attack ball carriers. Dolphins fans will love his reply:

"“You just got to have a dog mentality – team over me type of mentality and kind of headspace. Just being able to be a guy that does all of the dirty work, let other teammates shine, but when the roles are reversed, your teammates are going to do the same thing and let you shine. That’s kind of how it works.”" Kenneth Grant

Miami needs unselfish players on the roster. Those are the types of players who become leaders. This was what Calais Campbell brought to the defense in 2024, as well as what Zach Sieler has given of himself.

Kenneth Grant believes there needs to be a team-first mentality for success with the Dolphins.

Many players drafted will say things that are considered cliche, but Grant's thoughts come across far more personally than just speaking words someone wants to hear.

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins' front seven works with Grant on the field. Miami's defense was at its best with Christian Wilkins suiting up. Now, a year later, it is getting a similar style of player with the right mental makeup to potentially be great.